REV. JODI BRYANT SELECTED AS ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Rev. Jodi Bryant, Founder & Executive Director of LifeChange Coaching, Counselling, & Consulting and Reconciliation Resources Inc. has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her field.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Rev. Jodi Bryant will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Rev. Jodi Bryant is a dynamic educator, inspirational speaker, and accomplished leader in ministry and counseling. A credentialed, licensed, and ordained minister with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada PAOC. She is also a professional certified counselor supervisor who has served on both national and provincial boards for the Professional Association of Christian Counsellors and Psychotherapists. As an Executive Life and Spiritual Life Coach, Rev. Jodi specializes in empowering individuals to experience meaningful transformation through faith-centered guidance, personal growth, and purposeful leadership.Rev. Jodi’s coaching, counseling, and consulting work is deeply enriched by her extensive life experience and unwavering passion for helping others thrive. Beyond her professional practice, she is a gifted writer, songwriter, and worship leader whose creative work has reached audiences across North America and beyond. Her debut album, Reconciliation, released in 2000, earned ongoing royalties through CCLI, with its title track featured during a prayer rally at Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2009. Her prayer songs continue to inspire communities, churches, and worship leaders worldwide.Active in her community, Rev. Jodi started a charity called Reconciliation Resources under the global work of GC. (Great Commission Foundation). For the past 10 years her charity offers faith-based recovery support programs run by teams of volunteers in the following areas: Grief, Divorce, family support, Addictions/trauma recovery, Professional counselling etc. The charity also has outreach projects and initiatives like The Love Bus, Prison chapel and support, Featured intentional positive projects, Leadership, Speaking, Music events with artists and she supports the BIPOC (black/indigenous/people of colour) and multicultural community called Fruitful Vine which Rev Jodi helped founded.Throughout her distinguished career, Rev. Jodi Bryant has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen. She successfully built a six-figure income, earned multiple top personal and team national sales awards, ranked in the top one percent across North America, and achieved leading positions in national recruiting. Her ability to mentor, motivate, and develop leaders has been a defining hallmark of her professional journey.In addition to her business success, Rev. Jodi has served as president of a national women’s organization, chaired provincial not-for-profit boards, and worked as a regional business trainer for a prominent North American direct sales company. Her leadership extends beyond organizational roles, reflecting a lifelong commitment to service, empowerment, and excellence.After retiring from a highly successful career in public education, where she taught a wide range of subjects across six school districts beginning in the early 1990s, Rev. Bryant continued to influence the field as a professional teacher trainer, author, and published writer. Her legacy is one of faith-driven leadership, creative expression, and transformative impact across education, ministry, and counseling.Rev. Jodi's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, public speaking, leadership development, coaching, training, personal development, team building, and life coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Rev. Jodi holds a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology, a BA in Pastoral Ministries, and a B.Ed. (with concentrations in Music & Psychology), She is a published writer and holds multiple certifications specializing in her vocational fields. She is presently pursuing doctoral studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Rev. Jodi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was previously awarded Top Clinical Supervisor of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. She graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded the Top Trailblazer Award 2025. She will be honored for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026Looking back, Rev. Jodi attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, faith and trust in God is part of her journey that helped guide her as she stepped out. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her family when not working. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.lifechangeresources.ca and www.reconciliationresources.ca WATCH HER VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wgQxNOeQvc&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

