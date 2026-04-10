Kirk Monteux Upcoming Ambient New-Age Album 'Total Tranquility' Release May 8, 2026 Pre-order Starting March 27, 2026

Total Tranquility Album Cover

"Total Tranquility" is crafted specifically for those seeking stress relief, relaxation, escape, healing, or simply a peaceful moment of conscious listening.

After leaving the rowdy city and finding inspiration in my new rural home, surrounded by nature, I was inspired to create music that reflected the peace and tranquility I found.” — Kirk Monteux

DORNBURG, GERMANY, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Monteux Mysoftmusic upcoming ambient electronic acoustic album "Total Tranquility“ on May 8, 2026 Pre-order starting March 27, 2026

"Total Tranquility" is crafted specifically for those seeking stress relief, relaxation, escape, healing, or simply a peaceful moment of conscious listening. The album is perfectly suited for napping, meditation, or any time you need to unwind and find your center.

This collection of 11 instrumental tracks blends ambient, new-age, and electronic music with acoustic elements to create an ethereal soundscape. Featuring a rich array of sounds, including analog synthesizers, acoustic and electric guitars, piano, acoustic bass, pandrum, shrutibox, sansula, Koshi chimes, rainstick,

Native American flute and Tibetan tone bowls.

"This is the album I've always wanted to make," says Kirk Monteux. "After leaving the rowdy city of Frankfurt (Germany) and finding inspiration in my new rural home, surrounded by nature, I was inspired to create music that reflected the peace and tranquility I found. "Total Tranquility" is a culmination of that journey, and I hope it oﬀers listeners the same sense of serenity."

- Soothing Soundscapes: Crafted with soft, peaceful, and ethereal sounds to create a deeply relaxing experience. Also available in Dolby Atmos

- Human-Made: Composed, produced, and performed entirely by Kirk Monteux, 100% free of AI. Each sound is hand crafted.

- Nature Sounds: Incorporated throughout the album, using a variety of natural sounds such as ocean waves, wind in trees, birdsong, and water.

About Kirk Monteux

After graduating from college, Kirk began his career in the music industry, working as a composer for various television shows, films, and advertisements.

In 2008, Kirk established Mysoftmusic, a music production company that focuses on creating peaceful and calming music to help people relax and unwind. Over the years, Mysoftmusic has gained a loyal following, with millions of listeners tuning in to his music every day.

Kirk's compositions are designed to evoke different emotions in the listener, whether it's peace, tranquility, or happiness. His music features a blend of acoustic instruments, such as the piano, flute, and guitar, along with electronic sounds and ambient textures.

Kirk's music has been featured in several popular relaxation and meditation apps. His music has also been used in various wellness programs, spa treatments, and yoga classes worldwide. ###

Kirk Monteux playing his Pan-Drum also known as Hang

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