Present Moments Recovery Now In-Network with Cigna & Evernorth Behavioral Health, Expanding Rehab Access in San Diego

Present Moments Recovery Accepts Cigna and Evernorth Outpatient Drug Rehab in San Diego

One of San Diego's premier addiction treatment programs has expanded access by becoming in-network with Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Behavioral Health.

Partnering with Cigna and Evernorth Behavioral Health allows us to help even more Californians who are ready to break free from addiction and build a healthy, sober lifestyle.” — Mark Gladden, Founder and CEO of Present Moments Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Present Moments Recovery, a family-owned San Diego alcohol & drug addiction treatment program, announced that they are now in-network with Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Behavioral Health, significantly expanding access to life-saving addiction treatment for California families.

Cigna and Evernorth Behavioral Health serve thousands of Californians with comprehensive healthcare and behavioral health benefits. Founder and CEO Mark Gladden made it a priority to complete the rigorous process of getting approval for 'in-network' status with both Cigna and Evernorth to reach more individuals and families struggling with addiction. Present Moments Recovery is also in-network with Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, TRICARE, TriWest, and Magellan Health.

"Our mission has always been to provide access to quality addiction treatment for as many people as possible," says Mark, a U.S. Veteran who founded Present Moments Recovery in 2014 with his wife Amy Gladden, a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor who serves as CFO & Director. "Partnering with Cigna and Evernorth Behavioral Health allows us to help even more Californians who are ready to break free from addiction and build a healthy, sober lifestyle."

The treatment programs at Present Moments Recovery are personalized for the individual and incorporate a variety of evidence-based practice. Residents are housed in a charming home-like environment in North San Diego County before stepping down to the outpatient program in downtown Carlsbad. More traditional practices like one-on-one counseling, group counseling, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are combined with holistic and mindful processes, like meditation, yoga, and art therapy.

Present Moments Recovery offers the entire continuum of care, from sub-acute detoxification through intensive outpatient treatment and sober living homes. The integration of medication assisted treatment (MAT), when appropriate, helps individuals achieve a sense of wellness as quickly as possible.

More about Present Moments Recovery

The residential drug treatment program and outpatient treatment program are licensed and certified by the California Department of Health and Care Services (DHCS). Visit their insurance submission page to immediately start the process of using your policy to receive treatment. You can also call them directly at (619) 363-4767.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.