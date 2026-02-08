MARTINO CARTIER SELECTED AS TOP HUMANITARIAN AND SALON OWNER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Martino Cartier at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Martino Cartier as Top Humanitarian and Salon Owner of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in the beauty and nonprofit industries, Martino Cartier has certainly proven himself as an expert in salon leadership, philanthropy, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. As a dynamic, purpose-driven leader, Martino serves as Founder and CEO of Wigs and Wishes, housed under Friends Are By Your Side, and CEO of Martino Cartier Salon. Through these roles, he leads with heart and vision, overseeing creative direction, organizational growth, philanthropic initiatives, and global outreach. Through the internationally recognized nonprofit Wigs and Wishes, Martino restores dignity and confidence by providing ultra-high-end hair replacement solutions at no cost to women undergoing chemotherapy, while also creating moments of joy and hope by granting wishes to children facing serious illnesses.Mr Cartier’s current and previous roles include Founder and CEO of Wigs and Wishes, Founder and CEO of Friends Are By Your Side, CEO of Martino Cartier Salon, Partner with HSN, Global Artistic Director for Hot Heads Hair Talk Extensions, and International Artistic Director for Keratin Complex. Through these positions, Martino has demonstrated exceptional leadership, industry innovation, and a deep commitment to elevating both professional standards and humanitarian impact.Martino’s areas of expertise include salon ownership and operations, celebrity styling, hair replacement solutions, nonprofit leadership, motivational speaking, education, and brand development. Known for blending technical mastery with compassion and purpose, Martino continues to inspire trust, loyalty, and measurable impact across every endeavor he undertakes.Over the course of his remarkable career, Martino developed his expertise through extensive industry training, hands-on experience, and global education in the beauty and business sectors, laying the groundwork for visionary leadership and enduring success.Throughout his illustrious career, Martino Cartier has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Martino Cartier will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Humanitarian and Salon Owner of the Year 2026Alongside his professional accomplishments, Martino remains deeply committed to community engagement and humanitarian service. His philanthropic work has earned him prestigious honors, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and recognition as Man of the Year in California for his advocacy against domestic violence. Through speaking engagements at universities, nonprofits, and Fortune 500 companies, Martino continues to motivate others to live with purpose, resilience, and generosity while making the world more beautiful one head and one heart at a time.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Martino Cartier for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Martino is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Martino Cartier attributes his success to his determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire others to get into the field.For more information, please visit https://martinocartier.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

