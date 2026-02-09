Top Florida Consulting Firm: Grey Eagle Strategies Partners with Shay Williams to Flip Tampa Congressional Seat

Shay Williams, Republican Candidate for Florida congressional District 14

Shay Williams has emerged as the Conservative voice for Tampa, championing a platform focused on immigration reform, rising cost, and Florida's future.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grey Eagle Strategies is proud to announce its role as the lead consulting firm for the Shay Williams for Florida Congressional District 14. This strategic partnership marks a major step forward in the fight to reclaim representation for Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing top-tier political strategy and data-driven execution to one of the state's most critical races.Shay Williams has emerged as a dynamic voice for Tampa, championing a platform focused on immigration reform, rising cost of living, and positioning Florida residents for the future. By retaining Grey Eagle Strategies, the campaign is signaling a transition into an aggressive general election posture, utilizing the firm's expertise in targeted voter outreach, media strategy, and grassroots mobilization to help turn a uniquely Democrat stronghold, to a republican win in November. Chase Russell , Lead Consultant at Grey Eagle Strategies, issued the following statement regarding the partnership:"Shay Williams is exactly the kind of fighter Tampa needs in Washington. He will bring common sense and real world solutions that will help make life more affordable for Tampa citizens. We see the momentum building on the ground, and the data confirms that voters are ready for a change. We are proud to stand with this campaign, and we are excited to help Shay turn Tampa red."Through this collaboration, the campaign is dedicated to energizing the community and bringing Shay’s message directly to the voters. In partnership with Grey Eagle Strategies, Shay looks forward to working tirelessly to fight for Tampa residents on the critical issues facing both Florida and the nation.About Grey Eagle Strategies: Grey Eagle Strategies is a premier political consulting firm dedicated to getting conservative leaders elected. Specializing in general consulting, strategic communications, and direct voter contact, the firm has a proven track record of guiding campaigns to victory in competitive battlegrounds.About Shay Williams for Congress: Shay Williams is a 30 year retired U.S. Coastguard Commander running for Congress to bring prosperity for families back to the Tampa Bay area. For more information, please visit www.voteshaywilliams.com

