Know Your Worth Hosts Their First-Ever Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day

Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day, to be held on April 5, 2026, at the Howard Gittis Student Center at Temple University. The event is presented in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Muslim Engagement and the Temple University Muslim Student Association. Know Your Worth Girls, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, established in 2019, that primarily focuses on strengthening the self-esteem of at-risk girls while extending support to underserved families in Philadelphia.

Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day to be held on April 5, 2026 at Temple University, will uplift Muslim girls through faith and leadership.

This event gives Muslim girls room to have honest conversations, build real sisterhood, and leave with tools that help them manage pressure while staying grounded in their deen.” — Aqueelah Brown, Chief Executive Director of Know Your Worth Girls, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Know Your Worth Girls , Inc., announces its inaugural Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day , to be held on April 5, 2026, 10:30 am to 4:00 pm at Temple University – Howard Gittis Student Center, Room 200, 1755 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122. The event is presented in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Muslim Engagement and the Temple University Muslim Student Association.Designed for Muslim girls and young women ages 12–24, the one-day experience will focus on strengthening faith, fostering entrepreneurship, and prioritizing mental and emotional well-being. Through structured workshops and interactive sessions, participants will explore identity development, character-building, and leadership rooted in Islamic values. “We believe faith and emotional wellness go hand in hand. This event gives Muslim girls room to have honest conversations, build real sisterhood, and leave with tools that help them manage pressure while staying grounded in their deen", says Aqueelah Brown, Chief Executive Director of Know Your Worth Girls, Inc.Programming will integrate faith-based leadership development, meaningful conversations on modesty and self-expression, and guided opportunities to deepen participants’ connection with the Quran. The event is designed to foster a safe, affirming space where young Muslim women can engage in honest dialogue, cultivate authentic sisterhood, and gain practical tools to navigate personal and societal pressures with confidence and clarity. "This event is about visibility and long-term impact. When Muslim girls are affirmed and poured into, they rise as leaders in their schools, their homes, and their communities. That is how we build legacy," says Brown.Additionally, the Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day will feature a mental health and faith wellness component rooted in the Hope-Ish Works framework. This approach equips participants with actionable strategies to manage anxiety, strengthen emotional resilience, and intentionally align their spiritual practices with overall well-being.“At Know Your Worth Girls we exist to strengthen the self-worth, leadership, and overall well-being of girls across Philadelphia. In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Muslim Engagement and the Temple Muslim Student Association, the Philly Muslim Girls Empowerment Day reflects that commitment by creating a space where Muslim girls can embrace their faith, affirm their identity, and grow in confidence," Brown adds.Beyond this event, Know Your Worth Inc. advances youth development through year-round, education-based programming. Its initiatives center on mentorship, mental health and wellness, career readiness—including paid work experience—youth entrepreneurship, financial literacy, community service, and cultural enrichment opportunities. Collectively, these programs equip young people with the skills, confidence, and real-world exposure needed to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.About Know Your Worth Girls Inc.Know Your Worth Girls Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2019 that primarily focuses on strengthening the self-esteem of at-risk girls while extending support to underserved families in Philadelphia. The mission is to enhance the quality of lives of individuals by promoting self-empowerment, skill development, wellness & support. Know Your Worth Girls Inc. provides a safe haven that offers programming, events, and opportunities that encourage personal growth & success.

Know Your Worth Girls, Inc.

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