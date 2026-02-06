FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 44 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 920, Additional Public Exposures, and Vaccination Opportunities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 44 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 920.

There are currently 277 people in quarantine and eight in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 2.

DPH has identified numerous locations where exposures to infectious measles may have occurred. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure at the following locations:

Target at 6025 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Taylors, S.C. on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, from 8 to 10:15 p.m.

Rick Erwin's Level 10 Restaurant at 225 W. Main Street, Unit 100, Spartanburg, SC - Thursday, Jan. 29 from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Friday, Jan. 30)

Boost Mobile at 1515 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C. on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Social Security Administration at 145 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C. on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The risk of exposure in the locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. Once that time frame has passed, the location is not an ongoing risk for measles exposure. Exposures occurred only when an infectious person was present during the defined time. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who were exposed at Rick Erwin’s Level 10 Restaurant, Boost Mobile and the Social Security Administration, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 19. Those exposed at Target should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 20.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

In January 2026, there was a strong increase in measles vaccinations across the state and in Spartanburg, where the outbreak is centered. Over 16,800 doses of measles vaccine were administered statewide, an increase of more than 7,000 doses compared to January 2025, a 72% increase. In Spartanburg County, there was a 162% increase in doses administered in January 2026 as compared to January 2025. Almost 1,200 doses of MMR were administered statewide to infants aged 6-11 months in January. These doses given earlier than the routine schedule that begins at 12 months are recommended for infants in an outbreak setting and are essential to protecting the most vulnerable children.

“January was the best month for measles vaccination we’ve experienced during this outbreak,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DPH’s Health Programs Branch director and incident commander for the measles outbreak. “We could not achieve this increase in vaccinations without the vital work of vaccine providers in the outbreak area and across the state. We sincerely appreciate the dedication of our state’s health care providers during this outbreak, and we thank them as they provide care for those who have become ill, and for their continued efforts to share accurate information to increase vaccination rates in our state. They are our public health partners in protecting the health of our communities and ending this outbreak.”

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination to the public at no cost on:

Friday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 34 Blackstock Road, Inman

Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 920 cases:

Under 5: 243

5-17: 583

18+: 78

Unknown: 16

Vaccination status:

840 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 24 vaccinated, and 36 unknown.

###