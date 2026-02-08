Helical Fusion, developing fusion energy for future clean power, will exhibit at WAM Saudi 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Helical Fusion to exhibit at WAM Saudi 2026 (Hall 3, Booth A45); CEO Takaya Taguchi to speak on the Circular Economy panel on Feb 16. Concept image of Helix KANATA, Helical Fusion's Fusion Pilot Plant Helical Fusion Logo

Helical Fusion, developing fusion energy for future clean power, will exhibit at WAM Saudi 2026 (Hall 3, Booth A45); CEO Takaya Taguchi speaks Feb 16.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., a fusion energy company, will exhibit at the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics (WAM Saudi), held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 15–17 February 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibitions & Conferences Center. Official event site: https://www.wamsaudi.com/

Fusion is often described as “bringing the Sun to Earth”—a long-term clean energy option that could complement renewables and help define the endgame of the energy transition. At WAM Saudi, Helical Fusion will invite attendees to explore what fusion is, why it matters, and what it takes to move from breakthrough science to industrial reality.

Helical Fusion will exhibit throughout the three-day event, engaging with manufacturers and industrial stakeholders on collaboration opportunities required to scale fusion energy to an industrial level.

As part of the conference programme, Helical Fusion’s Co-Founder & CEO, Takaya Taguchi, will speak as a fusion energy expert on a panel session themed “Circular Economy” on Monday, 16 February 2026 from 13:10 to 13:50 (local time) on the Main Stage.

-Comment from Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

"Momentum is growing across the MENA region to accelerate an ambitious transition to clean energy. I’m truly looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia—an especially important place for global energy dialogue—and to having meaningful conversations about fusion as a commercially viable clean energy option."

-About Helical Fusion

Helical Fusion is a Japan-based company developing the world’s first commercially viable net power fusion plant, leveraging the expertise of the Helical Stellarator, building on more than 60 years of national fusion research.

Helical Fusion has raised JPY 6 billion (≈ USD 38 million) to date and targets commercial operation in the 2030s under its “Helix Program.”

-Speaker Information

• Speaker: Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

• Session: Circular Economy (Panel Session / Main Stage)

• Date/Time: Monday, 16 February 2026 | 13:10–13:50 (local time)

• Topics: Industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and real-world deployment of advanced technologies in the context of the circular economy

-Exhibition Information

• Dates: 15–17 February 2026

• Hall: 3

• Booth: A45

-Event Overview

• Event: World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics (WAM Saudi)

• Dates: 15–17 February 2026

• Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions & Conferences Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

• Official event site: https://www.wamsaudi.com/

Redefining the Future of Energy: Inside Helical Fusion’s Vision

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.