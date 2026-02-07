Pay It Forward 9/11 Hosts The Great Gander Getaway Giveaway 2026 In Partnership With Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Come From Away starting February 4th, 2026

One Lucky Winner Will Receive a Free, Unforgettable Trip to Newfoundland and a Real-Life “Come From Away” Experience; Entry Deadline is March 15, 2026

Come From Away is one of my favorite musicals! When Kevin T asked for donations to Pay it Forward 9/11 to try and win a trip to Gander, I figured it’s a long shot, but for a worthy cause!” — Previous winner Melissa Lype

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pay it Forward 9/11, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting kindness and unity through service, announced today the launch of the 2026 Great Gander Getaway Giveaway , an extraordinary opportunity for one lucky winner and their guest to experience the heartfelt hospitality of Gander, Newfoundland, the true story behind the TonyAward-winning musical Come From Away . This year’s giveaway is an exciting partnership with the Paper Mill Playhouse of Millburn, NJ celebrating its run of Come From Away February 4th through March 1st, 2026.No purchase is necessary to enter, and all donations to enter support Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit encouraging acts of kindness to honor the lives lost in the September 11 attacks of 2001, 25 years ago this September.Theatre patrons in New Jersey will have a very special opportunity to learn about the charity and the full story during performances of Come From Away at The Paper Mill Playhouse (papermill.org) from February 4th through March 1st. On February 7th, Kevin Tuerff, the “real Kevin T” portrayed in the musical, and founder of Pay it Forward 9/11 will greet theatre patrons and share stories from his memoir, “Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11” and promote The Great Gander Getaway Giveaway through March 15th.After the closing performance of Come From Away at Paper Mill Playhouse, the winner will be selected randomly through Betterworld on March 15, 2026. For official rules and to enter, visit PayitForward911.org.According to last year’s enthusiastic contest winner and math teacher Melissa Lype of Austin, “As a lifelong musical fan, Come From Away is one of my favorite musicals of ALL TIME! When the real Kevin T himself asked for donations to the Pay it Forward 9/11 organization for a chance to win a trip to Gander, I figured it’d be a long shot, but it was for a worthy cause! Turns out I WON, and next month, my work bestie Haley Behr and I will be drinking some ‘screech’ and kissing a cod to become Newfoundlanders ourselves! Not only will we get to experience this wonderfully beautiful, funny show again, but we’ll get to MEET the lovely people the characters were based on. I didn’t know people ever really won sweepstakes—but I’m so glad I donated!” Melissa and Haley shared their adventure on Pay It Forward 9/11’s Instagram (@payitforward911) last July.Contest details: The Great Gander Getaway Giveaway prize package is valued at $5,000 (estimated) and includes:· Two (2) free roundtrip airline tickets from any U.S. airport to Newfoundland, courtesy of Air Canada· Two (2) nights lodging at a hotel in Gander· Two (2) tickets to Come From Away – You Are Here at the Joseph Smallwood Theatre, courtesy of producer Michael Rubinoff· Guided local tours, including a meet-and-greet with real people portrayed in the musical· A “Screech-in” ceremony at the Canadian Legion with “real characters” Beulah Cooper, Brian Mosher, and retired Constable Os Fudge· Dinner with former mayor of Gander Claude Elliott (retired)· Two tickets to the North Atlantic Aviation Museum· Supper at Little Cobb’s Pond at the home of author Mac Moss, and a signed copy of his book Flown into the Arms of Angels· Signed copy of Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 by Kevin Tuerff, founder of Pay it Forward 9/11See website (payitforward911.org) for travel details. Travel is subject to availability in the applicable Air Canada booking class. Note: Local transportation is coordinated in Gander. Rental cars are not provided for those flying into St. John’s.Pay It Forward 9/11 was founded in 2002 by Kevin Tuerff, an airline passenger stranded on 9/11 in Gander Newfoundland, wondering if others would do the same where they lived. Tuerff, supported by a collection of 9/11 survivors and kind friends, created the nonprofit charity in tribute to the compassionate people of small towns in the island province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.Pay it Forward 9/11 is supported by the Come From Away musical and Junkyard Dog Productions as well as Gallin & Son, Dell, and Air Canada. Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit organization registered in the State of New York, and is a 501(c)3 organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax-deductible. For additional questions or partnership ideas, email info@payitforward911.org.###

