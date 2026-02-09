SynergyMed Achieves Major 2025 Milestones, Advancing Toward Commercialization of Noninvasive Cancer Treatment

SynergyMed Achieves Major 2025 Milestones, Advancing Toward Commercialization of Noninvasive Thermal Ablation Cancer Treatment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynergyMed Devices Inc, a medical technology company developing next-generation noninvasive cancer treatment solutions, today announced a series of significant milestones achieved in 2025 that mark the company’s transition from development to deployment and position it for near-term commercialization.During the year, SynergyMed completed product development, secured key intellectual property, launched pivotal veterinary clinical trials, and strengthened its financial and strategic foundation—substantially de-risking the company’s path forward.Key 2025 Highlights• $680,000 raised through equity crowdfunding, reflecting strong investor confidence and market validation.• Launch of pivotal veterinary clinical trials with The Ohio State University, one of the world’s leading veterinary institutions. Early results to date are highly encouraging and support the treatment potential of SynergyMed’s technology.• Completion of product development, with the system fully engineered, tested, and prepared for commercialization.• Establishment of strategic industry relationships to support future partnerships, distribution, and scale.• Patents granted in the United States and Europe, securing core intellectual property and strengthening long-term competitive defensibility.“These milestones represent years of disciplined, capital-efficient execution,” said Dr Anan Copty, founder & CEO of SynergyMed. “We have moved decisively from promise to proof and are now positioned to translate our technology into real-world clinical and commercial impact.”Advancing a New Standard in Cancer TreatmentSynergyMed is developing a noninvasive thermal ablation platform designed to safely and effectively treat cancer while reducing the need for invasive surgical procedures. The company’s approach aims to improve patient outcomes, enhance provider efficiency, and deliver a more humane treatment option across veterinary and human medicine.2026 Priorities: Commercial and Clinical ExpansionIn 2026, SynergyMed plans to focus on execution across commercialization, clinical validation, and intellectual property expansion, including:• Expanding veterinary clinical trials with leading institutions and organizations• Certifying and commercializing its product for veterinary hospitals and clinics• Advancing strategic partnerships and distribution agreements• Broadening patent coverage through additional filings• Publishing scientific articles and white papers to reinforce clinical credibility• Initiating first-in-human clinical studies• Raising additional growth capital to support scale and expansionAbout SynergyMedSynergyMed is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cancer treatment through noninvasive, clinically validated thermal ablation solutions. By combining advanced engineering with rigorous clinical science, SynergyMed aims to make cancer care safer, more effective, and more accessible.Media & Investor Inquiries:Dr Anan CoptyFounder & CEOLinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anan-copty-phd-7089a3b/ Company LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/synergymed-ltd/ Invest in our equity based crowdfunding campaign at: https://wefunder.com/synergymed

