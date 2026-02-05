Minister Fajon visits the First Primary School in Slovenj Gradec

SLOVENIA, February 5 - Upon her arrival, Minister Fajon was welcomed by Lidija Konečnik Mravljak (Headteacher of the First Primary School Slovenj Gradec), Petra Šertel (Head of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network for Koroška), Simona Štruc (Head of the UNESCO Club), Valerija Belaj (Assistant Headteacher), Martina Šisernik (Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Slovenj Gradec) and Sanja Paradiž (Undersecretary for International Cooperation). Pupils welcomed the Minister in the school lobby with a short programme.

Later, the Minister viewed pupils' creative work on the theme of peace in two classrooms. She emphasised that school is not only a place for acquiring knowledge, but also an environment that fosters the values of peace, dialogue, tolerance and respect for diversity. These values are promoted by UNESCO and are particularly important in times of global crisis and division.

In her conversation with the school management, local community representatives and UNESCO activity coordinators, Minister Fajon highlighted the importance of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network as a place where peace is not only taught, but also practised through projects, international cooperation and integration with the local community.