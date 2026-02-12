A New Home for Changemakers: Holly Jackson Launches Changemaker Impact Co. to Redefine Sustainable Leadership and Legacy

Redefining how changemakers grow—uniting leadership, strategy, and legacy for sustainable, human-centered success. Creating change for good.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For release on February 10, 2026A New Home for Changemakers: Holly Jean Jackson Launches Changemaker Impact Co. to Redefine Sustainable Leadership and LegacyCEO, TEDx speaker, best-selling author, and revenue expert Holly Jean Jackson has officially launched Changemaker Impact Co., a purpose-driven platform created for business owners, entrepreneurs, authors, and speakers who are ready to scale their impact without losing themselves, their health, or their mission along the way.Changemaker Impact Co. is more than a brand—it is a call to a new way of doing business. One rooted in alignment, ethical growth, and long-term legacy rather than burnout, hustle, or short-term wins.The platform represents a natural evolution of Jackson’s work with high-impact leaders across industries. As her clients’ missions grew bigger, so did their questions—not just how to grow, but how to grow well.“The changemakers I work with aren’t chasing growth for growth’s sake,” said Jackson. “They’re building businesses and platforms that actually make the world better. Changemaker Impact Co. was created to support leaders who want success that feels human, sustainable, and deeply aligned with who they are—and who they’re here to serve.”Changemaker Impact Co. brings together sales and marketing strategy, leadership development, and legacy-centered consulting under one unified ecosystem. Its work centers on helping changemakers build systems that support both impact and capacity, so their mission can thrive without costing them their well-being.At its core, the platform is guided by a simple but powerful belief:Leadership begins early, legacy is built through service, and the future is shaped by those willing to lead with intention.In addition to working with established leaders, Changemaker Impact Co. is committed to empowering the next generation of changemakers through education, community, and services designed to create ripple effects far beyond business alone.The launch includes a newly redesigned website, refined messaging, and an expanding library of resources to help changemakers:-Clarify what’s working—and what’s not-Build systems and strategies that actually stick-Strengthen leadership capacity-Expand visibility and revenue without sacrificing alignmentChangemaker Impact Co. is now live at:About Holly Jean JacksonHolly Jean Jackson is a CEO, TEDx speaker, best-selling author, and revenue expert who helps changemakers build aligned, sustainable growth without burnout. Her work bridges strategy, leadership, and performance, supporting leaders committed to creating meaningful impact, ethical growth, and a lasting legacy.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:hello@changemakerimpact.co

