Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Celebrates Easter with an Island Escape and Exclusive Stay Longer Offer

Beach Pool Villa at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Overwater Pool Villas with direct access for snorkelling in the lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Little moments, big memories — family adventures on the lagoon, cared for by our expert watersports team. An iconic oceanfront pool, where white sands meet endless blues at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Island days begin at The Edge restaurant for breakfast overlooking the beach and open lagoon.

From underwater egg hunts to island discovery quests, celebrate Easter with meaningful family moments in the Maldives.

It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect — with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life” — Raffaele Solferino

MALE, MALDIVES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Easter , families are invited to escape to the sun-kissed shores of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, where boutique luxury, island adventure and meaningful connection come together just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest – a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer , with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. “It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect — with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant , savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection — all in one unforgettable island setting.Collect moments, not just eggs.For more information or to book directly, visit: www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives About Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesSet within the serene North Malé Atoll, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives blends boutique luxury with contemporary design, offering couples and travellers a tranquil prive island retreat. With overwater and beachfront villas, world-class dining, wellness experiences, and access to vibrant marine life, the resort fosters unforgettable memories beneath the Maldivian sun and stars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.