Maham Anjum Named Designer of the Year at Tableware International Awards 2026

AMBIENTE, GERMANY, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite International is proud to congratulate its partner brand Maham Studio and its founder and designer Maham Anjum, who has been awarded Designer of the Year at the Tableware International Awards 2026, presented on Sunday 8 February at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026.Recognised for her distinctive creative voice and exceptional craftsmanship, upon her 25th Year at Ambiente, Maham Anjum has earned international acclaim for ceramic collections that balance refined aesthetics with thoughtful, contemporary design. The award celebrates designers who are shaping the future of tabletop and hospitality through innovation, originality, and excellence.Steelite International has partnered with Maham Studio through a shared commitment to artistry, material integrity, and purposeful design—values reflected throughout Maham’s work and its growing global presence in premium tabletop design.Andrew Klimecki, Vice President of Design at Steelite International, praised the win and Maham’s design approach:“It is Maham’s intrinsic understanding of the aesthetic qualities of ceramics that make her a pleasure to work with.”— Andrew Klimecki, VP Design, Steelite InternationalThe award has also been celebrated by leading voices in hospitality, including British restaurateur Asma Khan, who commented on Maham’s distinctive design signature:“Maham creates tableware that is memorable. From the glaze to the curve of the plate edge. She manages to carry onto her commercial factory-made tableware the same creative energy of her bespoke single handmade pieces. A true artist.”— Asma Khan, British restaurateurThe Tableware International Awards, hosted annually during Ambiente Frankfurt, spotlight the world’s leading tableware brands and designers, celebrating the very best in design, innovation, and product excellence across the global tabletop sector.Steelite International extends its warmest congratulations to Maham Anjum on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to continuing its partnership, bringing exceptional ceramic design to hospitality and tabletop markets worldwide.About Maham StudioMaham Studio is a design-led ceramics brand founded by Maham Anjum, known for expressive forms, tactile finishes, and a modern approach to handcrafted tableware. The studio’s work celebrates the natural beauty of ceramic materials, combining artistry with functional design for contemporary dining and hospitality environments.About Steelite InternationalSteelite International is a global leader in award-winning tabletop solutions for the hospitality industry. With a heritage rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and performance, Steelite designs and manufactures products that elevate dining experiences worldwide through partnerships with leading designers and brands.

