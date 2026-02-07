AI-Powered Drone Show Technology by Verge Aero Wins ISE 2026 Best of Show Award

Verge Aero is using AI to revolutionize drone show creation efficiency.

As recognized by ISE, artificial intelligence tools in Verge Aero’s Design Studio are revolutionizing drone light show creation.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Verge Aero is pleased to announce that AI-Powered Drone Show Technology has won in this year’s Best of Show Awards at ISE within the AVTechnology category.Designing drone shows can be daunting and time-consuming. As recognized by ISE and Residential Systems, Verge Aero’s AI creative tools inside the Design Studio software are actively lowering the barrier to entry for show providers worldwide.Verge Aero received the award during the European debut of their AI software tools at this year’s Integrated Systems Europe show. The Best of Show Awards distinguish and honour the brands behind the best new pro AV products and solutions on the market. Judged by a panel of industry experts and editorial teams, each award submission is reviewed on product feature set, ease of use, innovation, and uniqueness within the market.The Best Of Show awards’ editorial team have said “Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year’s entrants. To stand out and be recognised as Best of Show at ISE is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our winning companies have put into their products and solutions. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments.”Verge Aero is a leader and pioneer in the drone technology sector. The company’s announcement of the award highlights their commitment to empowering production professionals with the most efficient workflows for innovative drone light show execution.Please visit www.verge.aero/studio if you would like to learn more about Verge Aero’s Design Studio and award-winning AI drone show tools.

