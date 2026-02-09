Lunar Helium-3 Mining Announces Upcoming Live Series on Helium-3’s Critical Role in Quantum Computing

The Coolant for Quantum Computers - Helium-3 and What Happens Without It!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC (LH3M) today announced the next installment of its live discussion series, “From the Moon to Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier.” The upcoming session, titled “The Coolant for Quantum Computers – Helium-3 and What Happens Without It,” will examine the growing dependence of quantum technologies on helium-3 and the challenges posed by its global scarcity.📅 Date: February 18, 2026⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST📍 Format: Live Online (Free Registration)🔗 Register here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lunarhelium3miningllc/2030300 The session will feature Dr. David Reilly and Dr. Sugam Kumar, two leading voices in quantum science and cryogenic systems. The discussion will be moderated by Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of Lunar Helium-3 Mining, together with Drew DeJarnette, Research Development Lead at LH3M.Helium-3 is a critical coolant used in advanced cryogenic environments, particularly in quantum computing, where ultra-low temperatures are required to maintain qubit stability and system performance. As quantum computing scales globally, limitations in helium-3 supply are emerging as a strategic bottleneck.This live discussion will explore why helium-3 remains essential for quantum systems, the technical and operational consequences of operating without it, and how lunar-sourced helium-3 could help address long-term supply constraints. The session will also place helium-3 within the broader context of the emerging Moon-to-Earth resource economy.This event is part of LH3M’s ongoing Live Series, a multi-part program designed to examine the scientific, technical, and economic foundations of lunar helium-3. The series brings together experts in fusion energy, quantum computing, space systems, and lunar infrastructure to explore how Moon-derived resources could support future Earth and space-based technologies. Additional sessions and upcoming topics are available at https://lh3m.com/live-series/ About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is developing the technologies and mission architectures required to extract helium-3 from the Moon for clean fusion energy, quantum cryogenics, and advanced space systems. With a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, LH3M is focused on enabling sustainable, long-term human and industrial presence on the Moon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.