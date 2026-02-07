Attorney General James Wins Court Order Preventing Shutdown of Hudson Tunnel Project 

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a federal judge granted her motion for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Trump administration from shutting down work on the Gateway Program’s Hudson River Tunnel project:

“This is a critical victory for workers and commuters in New York and New Jersey. I am grateful the court acted quickly to block this senseless funding freeze, which threatened to derail a project our entire region depends on. The Hudson Tunnel Project is one of the most important infrastructure projects in the nation, and we will keep fighting to ensure construction can continue without unnecessary federal interference.”

Attorney General James and New Jersey Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport sued the administration on February 3 to prevent a work stoppage resulting from the Trump administration’s monthslong Hudson Tunnel funding freeze. The lawsuit warned that, without court intervention, construction could be forced to shut down completely as early as February 6, threatening thousands of jobs and leaving a crucial transit corridor in dangerous disrepair.

Today, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Trump administration from continuing to withhold project funding for now.