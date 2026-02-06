Boston Rings in the Year of the Horse

The Council recognized and celebrated Lunar New Year 2026, honoring the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

Offered by Councilor Flynn, the resolution highlighted that this year’s Lunar New Year begins on February 17th and marks the Year of the Horse, traditionally celebrated for a week from New Year’s Eve.

Boston is home to a vibrant AAPI population, including one of the largest Chinatowns in the United States, a thriving Vietnamese community in Dorchester, and many smaller AAPI neighborhoods across the city. The resolution emphasized the vital role AAPI residents play in the life of Boston as neighbors, healthcare workers, educators, small business owners, policymakers, military members, and youth coaches, among many others.

At the same time, the resolution acknowledged the challenges AAPI communities have faced throughout history, including the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese Internment during World War II, and the increase in racist incidents and hate crimes since COVID-19. Recognizing both the contributions and resilience of AAPI residents, the Council affirmed its commitment to celebrating and supporting AAPI and immigrant communities, whose experiences and cultural heritage enrich Boston and the nation.

The Council encourages all residents to join in the festivities, including lion dances, banquets, and other traditional celebrations, as a way of honoring the Lunar New Year and the remarkable contributions of Boston’s AAPI communities.