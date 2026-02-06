Go Red for Women’s Heart Health

The Council recognized National Wear Red Day, raising awareness about women’s heart health and the importance of prevention, education, and early recognition. Offered by Councilor Murphy, the resolution highlights that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, accounting for roughly one in every five female deaths, and emphasizes the need to address disparities in care, particularly for women of color.

National Wear Red Day, observed annually on the first Friday in February, encourages residents, organizations, and City departments to participate by wearing red and promoting awareness about heart disease and stroke in women. The resolution notes that many women do not recognize heart disease as their greatest health risk, and that symptoms of heart attack and stroke in women can differ from those in men, contributing to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

The Council also recognized that women’s heart health is influenced by stress, caregiving responsibilities, mental and emotional well-being, access to preventive care, and social and economic conditions. By participating in National Wear Red Day, residents can help empower individuals, families, and communities to prioritize prevention, recognize warning signs, and support healthier outcomes.