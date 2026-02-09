'Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2026 in Spring' Just 60 min from Kansai Intl Airport, Immerse in Godzilla & Japanese culture

▲Ride the ultimate thrill zipline ▲Try the Tosenkyo game ▲Win a Japanese-pattern notebook ▲Discover rare exhibits

At This limited-time Event Starting Saturday, March 14, 2026.

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the popular attraction “Godzilla Interception Operation” at Japan’s Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park’s Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori , the limited-time “Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2026 in Spring” will be held from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, June 28, 2026.This special event is designed not only for Godzilla fans fron around th world who visit Nijigen no Mori, but also for a broader audience to fully enjoy both the world of Godzilla and Japanese culture. During the event period, guests who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass can take part in three exciting games:1.A Bow & Arrow Challenge inspired by the story of “Godzilla Interception Operation,”2.Tosenkyo, a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game3.Ken-Ken-Pa, a hopping game where players rhythmically jump through circles drawn on the ground using one foot and both feet.Guests who score a total of 300 points or more across all three games will receive a Nijigen no Mori-exclusive original Japanese-pattern notebook, while those who score under 300 points will receive an original Japanese-pattern postcard.Godzilla fans from around the world—gather at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island■Event OverviewEvent Name：Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2026 in SpringEvent Period：March 14 (Sat) – June 28 (Sun), 2026Details：During the event, guests who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass and enter the attraction are eligible to participate in three special games.Guests who earn a total of 300 points or more across all games will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook, while those who score under 300 points will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Postcard.Eligible Guests：Visitors who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey PassSpecial Bonuses：Premium Ticket: Nijigen no Mori original merchandise — Godzilla BackpackVIP Journey Pass: Original “Godzilla” Sukajan (traditional Japanese embroidered jacket)URL：■Overview of “Godzilla Interception Operation”“Godzilla Interception Operation” is the world’s only entertainment attraction themed around a life-size Godzilla—an incredible 120 meters in length, the largest in the world—landed on Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan. Guests can truly experience the overwhelming power and scale of Godzilla up close.Participants join the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and take on thrilling missions, including a zipline that plunges into Godzilla’s body, reproduced with meticulous detail, and a shooting game to eliminate scattered Godzilla cells.The attraction also features the world’s first permanent Godzilla Museum, as well as an indoor kids’ area called “Kaiju no Mori,” where younger guests can freely play with approximately 50 different types of monster soft vinyl figures.In addition, visitors can enjoy exclusive merchandise from the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and themed food inspired by the world of “Godzilla Interception Operation.”The world’s largest Godzilla has landed on Awaji IslandAt Godzilla Interception Operation, you’ll find a wide selection of Godzilla merchandise, including many exclusive items available only at Nijigen no Mori!Wear a cool hat or an adorable headband as you enjoy the attraction and immerse yourself even further in the world of Godzilla.You can also choose from souvenirs such as glasses, figures, and sweets―perfect for taking home a piece of your adventure■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Kaiju Land”To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, the special collaboration room “Kaiju Land” brings together legendary monsters from across the Godzilla film series.The room features interior designs and tapestries showcasing Godzilla and other fan-favorite kaiju, as well as a view of a life-size portion of Godzilla visible through the window. Special lighting effects transform the space, creating different atmospheres by day and by night.Guests can also take on a special mission to find all the hidden kaiju throughout the room. Those who complete the mission will receive luxurious rewords, making this an immersive experience that can be enjoyed from morinign until night.■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Showa Toho Kaiju Archive Room”Capacity:Up to 2 guestsDetails：One private villa at GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° has been specially themed around Godzilla, inspired by Japan’s iconic tokusatsu film series. Designed with a retro Showa-era aesthetic, the room recreates both the world of Godzilla and the ambience of Japan’s Showa period, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in this nostalgic yet cinematic space.＜Original Novelty Gifts＞・Original-design Godzilla faux leather coaster・King Ghidorah concept art board■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

