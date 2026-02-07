Finch Acquires Wizard Marketing: The Future of Total Search

Finch Performance Marketing Dave Valentine - CEO Finch Jake Tlapek - Chief Evangelist at Finch

Finch unites paid media automation with Wizard Marketing’s elite SEO to launch "Total Search," a unified growth engine for mid-market and enterprise brands.

UT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acquisition unites Finch ’s paid media automation with Wizard Marketing’s elite SEO capabilities, creating a full-funnel growth engine under CEO Dave Valentine.Finch, the recognized global leader in paid media automation and ad-tech performance, today announced the strategic acquisition of Wizard Marketing, a high-growth digital agency celebrated for its technical SEO mastery and transparency-first methodology.This acquisition, represents a seismic shift in Finch’s service offerings. By integrating Wizard Marketing’s organic search, web development, and creative content services, Finch effectively shatters the industry silo between Paid Search (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO).Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Dave Valentine, the combined entity delivers a "Total Search" solution designed to help mid-market and enterprise brands dominate the Search Engine Results Page (SERP) holistically.The Strategic Evolution: From Platform to PowerhouseFor over 15 years, Finch has been synonymous with paid media efficiency. Its proprietary "Finch Engine" utilizes artificial intelligence to optimize billions of dollars in ad spend across Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, and Amazon. While this technology maximized Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), clients increasingly demanded a unified strategy that also addressed their organic traffic and site performance.The acquisition of Wizard Marketing fills this critical void. It transforms Finch from a specialized software platform into a comprehensive Growth Operating System.“The era of fragmented marketing is over,” said Dave Valentine, CEO of Finch. “Brands can no longer afford to have a PPC vendor who doesn't speak to their SEO team. It results in wasted budget and disjointed messaging. By acquiring Wizard Marketing, we are integrating the two most powerful levers in digital marketing. We are taking the precision of Finch’s programmatic bidding and pairing it with the long-term authority building of Wizard’s SEO. We aren’t just buying an agency; we are building the ultimate revenue engine.”Deep Dive: Revolutionizing SEO Services at FinchThe core driver of this acquisition is the immediate enhancement of Finch’s service capabilities, specifically regarding Search Engine Optimization (SEO).Wizard Marketing brings a suite of organic growth capabilities that will be immediately available to Finch clients.The enhanced SEO service layer includes:1. Data-Led "Total Search" StrategyMost agencies guess at SEO intent. Finch will now use high-volume, high-intent data from its paid media campaigns to inform organic strategy.Keyword Intelligence: Using conversion data from Google Ads to identify exactly which keywords drive revenue, not just traffic, and prioritizing those for organic ranking.Budget Efficiency: Systematically reducing paid spend on terms where the brand achieves a #1 organic ranking, reinvesting that budget into top-of-funnel conquesting.2. Advanced Technical SEO & Web ArchitectureWizard Marketing is renowned for its technical rigor. The new Finch service offering includes deep-dive audits that go beyond surface-level fixes.Core Web Vitals Optimization: Ensuring client sites meet Google’s strict speed and stability requirements to maximize conversion rates.JavaScript & Mobile Rendering: optimizing complex e-commerce sites (Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce) to ensure products are indexed correctly by search crawlers.3. High-Authority Content & Link BuildingMoving beyond "keyword stuffing," the integrated creative team will produce high-value content designed to earn backlinks naturally.Authority Building: A strategic approach to digital PR and link acquisition that raises the Domain Authority (DA) of client websites.Conversion-Centric Copywriting: ensuring that the traffic driven by SEO actually converts once it lands on the page.The "Glass Box" Approach to TransparencyA major cultural synergy driving the acquisition is the shared commitment to transparency. Wizard Marketing, founded by Jake Tlapek, built its reputation on a "Glass Box" model—giving clients unfiltered access to work logs, strategy docs, and real-time performance metrics.Jake Tlapek, Founder of Wizard Marketing and now Chief Creative Officer at Finch, stated:“In the SEO world, ‘it’s a black box’ has been an excuse for mediocrity for too long. At Wizard, we showed our work. Joining Finch allows us to scale that philosophy. We are combining our human expertise with Finch’s enterprise data visualization. Now, a CMO can log in and see exactly how their paid spend is influencing their organic rankings and vice versa. It’s a level of clarity that simply doesn’t exist elsewhere in the mid-market.”Industry Impact and Future RoadmapThe integration of Wizard Marketing into Finch is effective immediately. The company plans to roll out industry-specific "Total Search" packages for E-commerce, B2B SaaS, and Lead Generation verticals in the coming quarter.Key benefits for current and future clients include:Single Source of Truth: One dashboard for Paid and Organic performance.Unified Account Management: A single team of experts managing the entire search funnel.Faster Iteration Cycles: SEO insights deployed to PPC campaigns (and vice versa) in real-time.About FinchFinch is a global performance marketing platform based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Empowered by proprietary AI technology and led by CEO Dave Valentine, Finch helps brands automate and optimize their paid media across Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. With the 2025 acquisition of Wizard Marketing, Finch has expanded its capabilities to include enterprise SEO, web development, and creative strategy, offering a holistic "Total Search" solution for modern business growth.About Wizard MarketingWizard Marketing, now a division of Finch, is a digital agency headquartered in Maricopa, Arizona. Known for its "No-Fluff" approach and technical expertise, Wizard specializes in helping businesses scale through organic search, high-conversion web design, and transparent reporting. Founded by Jake Tlapek, the agency’s "Glass Box" methodology has set a new standard for agency accountability.

