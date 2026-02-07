The Steven Kent Winery Furthers Cab Franc Mission with Release of Elements Series

"Steel" is one of four wines in The Steven Kent Winery "Elements" series of Cab Francs

With its Elements release, The Steven Kent Winery, one of the preeminent producers of Cab Franc in the US, showcases world-class quality of Livermore Valley.

Cab Franc is giving both The Steven Kent Winery and the Livermore Valley a world-class identity that deserves more attention from consumers and the trade.” — Founder/Winemaker, Steven Kent Mirassou

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Kent Mirassou, founder and winemaker of The Steven Kent Winery, today announced the release of the winery’s newest Cab Franc project, Elements , a four-wine series designed to explore how aging vessels shape the expression of a single vineyard and clone. The Elements Series includes four wines —Steel, Rock, Wood, and Elements—all produced from the same base wine: Cab Franc harvested from Loire Clone 214 grown at the Morgensen Family Vineyard in the Livermore Valley. Each wine was aged for 12 months, differing only in the vessel used: stainless steel, concrete, neutral oak barrels, and a blend of all three, respectively.“The family is obsessed with Cab Franc,” said Mirassou. “We believe this variety is the most compelling, delicious, food-friendly, sexy grape there is. It also happens to grow extraordinarily well here in the Livermore Valley. Like other great growing regions around the world that are defined by a small number of varieties, Cab Franc is giving both The Steven Kent Winery and the Livermore Valley a world-class identity that deserves more attention from consumers and the trade.”Assistant Winemaker and Cellarmaster Beth Mirassou said the 2024 Elements wines were conceived as a study in nuance. “We are always trying to shine a new light on a different facet of Cab Franc,” she said.The 2024 Elements Series is priced at $220 per four-pack or $55 per bottle. Production is limited to 100 cases. The wines are available for purchase online at www.stevenkent.com About The Steven Kent WineryThe Steven Kent Winery was founded in 1996 in the Livermore Valley by the fifth and sixth generations of America’s oldest family of winemakers. Today, the sixth and seventh generations are committed to growing the brand into the preeminent producer of Cab Franc in the United States.Media Contact:Steven MirassouThe Steven Kent Winerysteven@stevenkent.com

Winemaker, Beth Mirassou, talks about Steven Kent Winery Elements Cab Franc Release

