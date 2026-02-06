Former Leader of Panama’s Largest Drug Trafficking Organization Found Guilty of Shipping Hundreds of Kilograms of Cocaine

The former leader of Panama’s largest drug trafficking organization that conspired to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States has been found guilty by a jury of a federal narcotics trafficking charge, the Justice Department announced today.

