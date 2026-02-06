Guatemalan National Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting ICE Officers in Lake Worth Beach

A Guatemalan national has been sentenced to federal prison after he assaulted two federal officers attempting to arrest him.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.