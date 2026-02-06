Submit Release
Federal Inmate and Four Others Charged With 2016 Kidnappings and Murders in Oakland Park and Lauderhill

Palacio Valdes Farley, 45, a federal inmate serving consecutive sentences totaling 34 years for conspiring to commit drug-trafficking and money laundering offenses, and conspiring to rob drug-traffickers of narcotics, money, and other property, made his initial appearance in federal court on Jan. 27 to face new charges arising from the August 2016 kidnapping and murders of two victims.

