La Center, Washington man sentenced to ten years in prison for scheme to hack Snapchat accounts to access private images and harass teens

Tacoma – A 32-year-old La Center, Washington, man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to ten years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for his scheme to access multiple teens’ private photos by posing as a Snapchat tech support person.

