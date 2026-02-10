GLVUS Announces U.S. Expansion; iRemedy to Support Domestic Distribution and Government Market Access

Strengthening American production of critical healthcare supplies is essential to ensuring resilience and quality in our national supply chain.” — Tony Paquin, CEO, iRemedy Healthcare

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy”), a healthcare supply chain technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with GLVUS , a Louisville, Kentucky-based advanced healthcare manufacturer focused on domestic production of premium sterile surgical gloves. The partnership will support GLVUS’s entry into the U.S. market through logistics, distribution, and government contracting channels.“As GLVUS works to onshore medical supply manufacturing and strengthen the United States’ healthcare infrastructure, we are excited to partner with iRemedy,” said Matthew Griffin, CEO of GLVUS. “We’re confident this partnership will help GLVUS reach new markets and fuel growth while eliminating supply chain volatility to healthcare facilities across the country.”Under the partnership, iRemedy will manage logistics operations from its UPS Healthcare facility in Louisville and support distribution to federal, state, and institutional buyers through its established government sales infrastructure. GLVUS products will also be included in the iRemedy USA portfolio, providing government agencies and public-sector healthcare systems with verified access to American-made healthcare supplies.Initial U.S. distribution will begin with UK-manufactured sterile gloves while the Louisville facility completes equipment installation and regulatory validation. Once operational, GLVUS will transition to full domestic production, including U.S.-based sterilization and warehousing.“Strengthening American production of critical healthcare supplies is essential to ensuring resilience and quality in our national supply chain,” said Tony Paquin , CEO of iRemedy. “GLVUS brings needed capability to the U.S. market, and we are pleased to support their expansion and the continued development of domestic manufacturing in Louisville.”The expansion advances both companies’ shared commitment to reducing reliance on overseas medical supply production, improving quality oversight and traceability, and strengthening national preparedness for future supply chain disruptions.About GLVUSGLVUS is a Louisville-based medical manufacturing company strengthening the domestic supply of high-quality surgical and examination gloves for the U.S. healthcare system. Founded to address critical gaps exposed by global supply chain disruptions, GLVUS is building a reliable, American-made alternative for hospitals and providers nationwide. For more information please visit www.GLVUS.com About iRemedyiRemedy is a healthcare supply chain company focused on solving the systemic challenges of medical product procurement. Powered by patented AI technology and a proven track record serving thousands of healthcare providers across the U.S., iRemedy works at the intersection of technology, logistics, and compliance to bring smarter, more resilient supply solutions to the industry.

