New 2026 GMBHA Board Unites Leaders From Every Miami Hotel District

One of the Most Geographically Diverse Boards in GMBHA History Will Drive Advocacy, Sustainability and Member Engagement Throughout 2026.

The energy, commitment and unity of our members continue to propel our association forward as we elevate their voices and drive growth across Miami’s hospitality community.” — Curtis J. Crider

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Miami & Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) announced the installation of its 2026 Board of Directors, presenting a renewed strategic vision for the year and reinforcing Miami’s position as one of the nation’s strongest hospitality markets. The annual meeting, held in Miami, brought together hotel executives, industry partners, and civic leaders to outline priorities, celebrate achievements, and strengthen collaboration across the hospitality community.

A Year of Momentum and Measurable Growth

During the presentation, GMBHA highlighted significant forward momentum across its core performance indicators. In 2025, the association achieved a 38% increase in digital reach, a 46% rise in member engagement, and consistent quarter over quarter growth in both new and returning hotel memberships and allied partners. Participation in sponsorships, programs, and industry activations expanded steadily, positioning 2026 as a year defined by innovation, community impact, and deeper industry alignment.

A Diverse Board Representing Miami’s Full Hospitality Ecosystem

Representatives from a wide cross-section of hospitality properties and allied industry organizations participated in the session, underscoring the strength and diversity of the Association’s Board of Directors.

The board brings together leadership from across Miami’s hospitality ecosystem, including luxury accommodations, resort and convention operations, lifestyle hotels, and key industry partners, reflecting the continued growth and evolution of the local market.

Advocacy and Sustainability as Key Pillars for 2026

GMBHA emphasized that advocacy and sustainability will remain central pillars of its 2026 strategy. The association continues to play a leading role in protecting Tourism Development Tax (TDT) integrity, supporting statewide tourism marketing efforts, and advancing fair regulations for hotels in comparison to short term rentals.

On the sustainability front, GMBHA reported strong participation in its Green Key initiatives, waste reduction programs, and newly launched innovation partnerships, including robotics pilots focused on public area cleaning and operational efficiency. With over 100 properties actively engaged in sustainability practices, the association reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and long term industry resilience.

President & CEO Curtis J. Crider on the Future of the Association

“This year confirms that we are moving in the right direction. The energy, commitment, and unity of our members continue to propel this association to new heights,” said Curtis J. Crider, President and CEO of the GMBHA.

He added: “Hospitality is at the core of Miami’s identity and economic strength. Our role is to elevate our members’ voices, build strategic partnerships, and drive growth that benefits the entire community. 2026 is set to be a transformative year for our industry”

Echoing this vision, Amir Blattner, General Manager Hyatt Regency Miami, Chairman of the Board of the GMBHA, emphasized the importance of leadership and collaboration across the sector:

“Our association continues to strengthen its role as a unifying force for Miami’s hospitality industry. By working together, supporting innovation, and staying focused on our members’ needs, we are building a strong foundation for long-term impact and sustainable growth”.

A Successful Event and a Strong Start to 2026

GMBHA closed the event by thanking its board, members, partners, and sponsors for their continued support and participation in a standing room only meeting, underscoring the momentum driving Miami’s hospitality sector.

