Feeturre Wins Trademark Protections Ahead of Major Web3 Platform Upgrade

Strengthened brand protection positions Feeturre for a confident March 6 launch of its XRPL-powered creator monetization ecosystem.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre, a creator monetization platform and app built on the XRP Ledger ( XRPL ), announced today that it has formally secured and reinforced its trademark rights as it prepares for its March 6 platform web 3.0 upgrade.As Feeturre’s visibility has grown, the company identified instances of similar naming and potential marketplace confusion within the entertainment and digital media sectors. In response, Feeturre proactively defended its intellectual property through the U.S. Trademark Office and achieved a favorable outcome that strengthens its brand protection.The company states that this action reflects a broader commitment to protecting its ecosystem, partners, and creator community.“Creators deserve a platform with integrity and long-term vision,” said Feeturre leadership. “Defending our brand is part of defending the trust creators place in us. We will always take the necessary steps to protect what we are building.”With its trademark position clarified, Feeturre is now fully focused on launch execution. The March 6 debut will introduce: XRPL-powered creator monetization tools• Streaming micropayments• Skill-for-hire services• Digital album and NFT capabilities• Creator-led CollabathonsFeeturre emphasized that innovation and protection go hand in hand.“Meaningful innovation naturally attracts imitation,” added Ty Schell, CTO. “But originality, transparency, and creator-first economics are what sustain real platforms. Our focus is firmly on the future of creator monetization.”Additional announcements regarding partnerships, creator programs, and live events will be released in the coming weeks.About FeeturreFeeturre is a blockchain-powered creator monetization platform enabling direct revenue streams for artists, musicians, and digital creators. By combining streaming micropayments, digital ownership tools, and creator Collabathons, Feeturre is redefining how creators earn in the digital age.

