WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Multiple Murderers, Violent Assailants and Drug Traffickers Across the Country

While sanctuary politicians RELEASE criminal illegal aliens from jails, our law enforcement officers continue to risk their lives to arrest and remove these public safety threats

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more heinous criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute crystal meth and other repulsive crimes.

“While sanctuary politicians play Russian roulette with American lives by releasing criminals from their jails without notifying ICE back into our communities, our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these public safety threats,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, DHS arrested multiple murderers, violent assailants, and drug traffickers. We will not let anything slow us down from getting criminals out of American neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Osvaldo Rivero-Ledesma, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for murder in Rusk County, Texas.

Pablo Caballero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for murder in Mineola, New York.

Luis Enrique Barrios-Ixcolin, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for involuntary manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm in San Francisco, California.

Andres Linares-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for assault in New York, New York.

Carlos Quintero-Palafox, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute crystal meth in Kansas City, Missouri.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

