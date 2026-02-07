DHS CALLS ON MAMDANI TO NOT RELEASE Criminal Illegal Aliens from New York City’s Custody

Since January 20, the state of New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of nearly 7,000 criminal illegal aliens including murderers, sex offenders, and violent assailants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemns New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani for signing an Executive Order turning New York City into a shield for violent criminal illegal aliens to reoffend and create more innocent victims.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partnerships with local law enforcement are key to removing criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from American communities. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.

Mamdani’s action comes just one week after Governor Kathy Hochul’s legislative proposal to bar local police departments from partnering and cooperating with ICE law enforcement.

There are currently 7,113 aliens in custody across the state of New York with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

“Mamdani will make New Yorkers less safe as a direct result of this policy. There are currently 7,113 criminal illegal aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem and ICE leadership are urgently calling on Mamdani to agree to release criminals in New York City’s custody to ICE before they are released back onto the Big Apple’s streets to victimize and prey on more Americans. When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities.”

These are the types of public safety threats arrested by ICE in New York City that Mayor Mamdani is choosing to prioritize OVER American citizens:

Randolfo Diaz Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Juan Morocho Sumba, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of rape – strongarm, assault.

Jian Hua Lin, a criminal illegal alien from China convicted of kidnap minor for ransom.

Dovid Kohn, a criminal illegal alien from Israel convicted of sexual assault and sex offense against a child – fondling.

Amritpal Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India convicted of homicide.

Yohenry Josue Betancourt Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted of assault and larceny.

Marvin Hernandez Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of assault.

