Breton Buckley Marketing LLC Celebrates First Anniversary of Empowering Small Businesses

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a San Diego-based firm specializing in cost-effective marketing strategies for small businesses, has marked its first anniversary since its founding on Jan. 15, 2025.

The company, led by founder Breton Buckley, has quickly established itself by serving clients such as San Diego BMW Motorcycles, Clark forklift distributor E&E Industries, and Bella Dental Group of El Cajon. These partnerships highlight the firm's focus on delivering practical marketing solutions without relying on large advertising budgets.

Buckley, who brings a 30-year corporate career including seven years as CEO of a technology company and experience as an MBA marketing adjunct instructor, emphasized the firm's commitment to accessible strategies. He holds a Master of Arts degree from Boston College.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the trust our clients have placed in us to help them grow organically," said Breton Buckley, CEO of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC. "Our approach draws from proven principles I've taught in MBA programs and applied in technology leadership, making high-impact marketing available to businesses of all sizes."

The anniversary comes as the company continues to expand its services, including specialized programs for search optimization and social media.

About Breton Buckley Marketing LLC

Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, founded in San Diego in 2025, provides economical marketing services to small and midsize businesses, leveraging MBA-level strategies and innovative tools to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.

Buckley is the founder of the Buckley Dental Marketing Academy Program and the creator of the "Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles." As CEO of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, his full-service social media marketing agency specializes in dental office marketing and provides customized, strategic social media marketing plans with full implementation services.

His educational background includes a Master of Arts from Boston College, a Certificate in International Business from the University of Copenhagen, and a BS in Business Administration with a Major in Marketing Management from Cal Poly Pomona. Breton served as CEO of OpenSynergy, Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic, for more than seven years where he led the Bluetooth software business to become the global leader in Bluetooth software for the automotive industry. In his 20-year software licensing career, his major customers included the leading Fortune 500 smartphone, electronics and semiconductor companies globally. Prior to that he was a Global Sales Manager at SAP where he led the North America sales team and multiple international distributors to become dominant in their respective markets.

