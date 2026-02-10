Breton Buckley Marketing LLC Celebrates First Anniversary of Empowering Small Businesses

About

Breton Buckley Marketing LLC is a full-service social media marketing agency specializing in both small business and dental office marketing. Breton Buckley is the founder of the Buckley Dental Marketing Academy Program and the creator of the "Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles." Breton is a former technology CEO and MBA Marketing adjunct instructor with 20 years of experience in marketing, leadership, technology and business development. He has taught MBA Marketing and undergraduate Advertising, Marketing and Political Philosophy. His educational background includes a Master of Arts from Boston College, a Certificate in International Business from the University of Copenhagen, and a BS in Business Administration with a Major in Marketing Management from Cal Poly Pomona. Breton served as CEO of OpenSynergy, Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic, for more than seven years where he led the Bluetooth software business to become the global leader in Bluetooth software for the automotive industry. In his 20-year software licensing career, his major customers included the leading Fortune 500 smartphone, electronics and semiconductor companies globally. Prior to that he was a Global Sales Manager at SAP where he led the North America sales team and multiple international distributors to become dominant in their respective markets.

https://bretonbuckley.com/about-page/