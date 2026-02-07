Grammy Nominated Vocalist Debo Ray Drops First Chapter in Self-Revealing EP and Upcoming Live Show

Cover art for the single Going Down by Debo Ray

Award winning vocalist Debo Ray follows up her acclaimed debut album with a very personal contemporary r&b song, Going Down, about her mental health struggles.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning vocalist extraordinaire Debo Ray announces the release of the first single from her upcoming 4-song EP entitled Echoes and Embers. The EP is a narrative arc which deals with Debo's mental health struggles, its effects on her life and her determination to come out the other side. The debut track, entitled Going Down , shows Debo at her lowest."I wrote this song about one of the darkest points in my life where no matter what I did to survive, it felt like I kept falling lower into my neurosis and that it was my own fault," said Ray. "I don’t wish that feeling on anyone, but if that resonates with others, I hope this song helps to release that energy."The song, written by Ray with co-writers Jerry Velona, John Kim and Producer Prince Charles Alexander was recorded at Dimension Sound in Jamaica Plain, MA. It's a Contemporary Alternative R&B track with a moody, almost dreamy, contemplative vibe leading to a cathartic chorus marked by Debo's intensity and vocal prowess. Ray is known as one of today's most versatile vocalists. Her professional resume includes styles as diverse as jazz, metal, hip hop, opera, rock and soul. In Going Down, her versatility is on full aural display.Debo will be releasing each track on the EP separately over the next few months hoping to start a dialogue about the issues in each song and develop further connection with her audience. Ray said, "It's about the struggle to reclaim ourselves with the necessary balance of strength, grace, and hope. I'm hoping it will be relatable and useful to others as well as enjoyable to listen to." The remaining songs will release every five weeks. Real Good Girl on March 13th, A Flicker on April 17th and I'm Fire Now on May 22nd along with the full EP. Each single will be available on all streaming platforms as it's released. A video for Going Down will release in two weeks.Debo and her all-star band will be appearing at The Boston Harbor Distillery for one night, Saturday, February 28th at 8:30 PM. The band will feature three of Boston's best female vocalists, Loren Benn, Jess Curran and Lydia (Lovely Singer) Harrell singing with Debo and also performing some of their own music along with special guests. Debo will be performing Going Down as well as other music from the EP, her highly-acclaimed, self-titled debut album and some classic covers. Tickets on sale through 24 Hour Music For Further information and interview opportunities:Jerry Velona – jerry@iamdeboray.com

Debo Ray and Band performing her award winning song Now You're Here.

