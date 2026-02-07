AIQ Announces 2026 Game Changer Award Winners Honoring Innovation in NFL Front Offices

Honoring Innovation in NFL Front Offices

Celebrating NFL front-office leaders whose leadership and judgment are shaping the future of the game.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIQ, the leader in cognitive performance analytics for elite sport, is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 AIQ Game Changer Awards, recognizing NFL executives whose leadership, judgment, and consistent decision-making exemplify innovative, forward-looking front-office work.

This year’s honorees are:

• Ian Cunningham, Assistant General Manager, Chicago Bears

• Andy Weidl, Assistant General Manager, Pittsburgh Steelers

• George Kokinis, Vice President of Player Personnel, Baltimore Ravens

• RJ Gillen, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers

• Ray Agnew, Assistant General Manager, Detroit Lions

Recognizing Leadership and Innovation

The AIQ Game Changer Awards honor NFL front-office leaders who make significant contributions across talent acquisition, roster construction, and player evaluation—and who consistently demonstrate dynamic thought, innovative decision-making, and creative, non-linear problem solving that advance competitive performance.

Dr. Scott Goldman, Ph.D., Co-Founder of AIQ, shares: “Each year, we identify a small group of rising NFL executives who are making a meaningful impact on their organizations and who we believe are on a clear path toward being future game changers in innovative, outstanding thought. This year’s winners stood out for the clarity of their judgment and the consistency of their decision-making. We’re excited about the work they’re doing and can’t wait to see what they do next.”

About AIQ

AIQ is the leading intelligence assessment tool used by teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and across the globe. Teams rely on this data during the pre-draft & scouting process, player development, and system integration. AIQ is dedicated to the effective application of cognitive insights in professional sports, helping teams and organizations maximize player performance.

For more information, visit AIQ.

