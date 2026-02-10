Premier Property Buyers Completes Stunning Renovation of San Diego Property 6027 Daisy and Renews A+ BBB Accreditation

Leading Southern California cash home buyer showcases expertise in property transformation while reaffirming commitment to excellence and customer trust

We are thrilled to see the transformation at 6027 Daisy come to life, to receive such positive feedback from sellers like Michelle, and to once again earn the BBB’s highest rating,” — Eric Nerhood

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Property Buyers , a trusted cash home buyer serving Southern California, proudly announces the successful completion of a full renovation of the property at 6027 Daisy in San Diego. The newly transformed home, recently listed for sale, exemplifies the company’s ability to turn outdated or distressed properties into modern, move-in-ready homes.Originally purchased directly from a seller relocating out of state, the property underwent a comprehensive remodel that included an open-concept living and kitchen layout, updated bathrooms with contemporary fixtures, modern flooring, fresh paint, and enhanced lighting throughout. The result is a bright, inviting home that highlights Premier Property Buyers’ signature approach: buying homes as-is for cash, renovating with quality craftsmanship, and bringing renewed value to neighborhoods.The seller, Michelle Bangaan, shared her experience:“I called a couple of places to help with selling my mom’s home. I am so glad Eric returned my phone call and he came over. He was very nice, helpful, and patient with answering all of our different questions. He was very thorough and explained everything. Escrow closed on the day we requested and I’m simply happy with his help maneuvering through this difficult situation.”In addition to this milestone project, Premier Property Buyers is pleased to celebrate the renewal of its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This distinguished accreditation, combined with heartfelt testimonials like Michelle’s, reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to transparency, fair dealings, and outstanding customer service—core values that have earned the trust of homeowners across California.“We are thrilled to see the transformation at 6027 Daisy come to life, to receive such positive feedback from sellers like Michelle, and to once again earn the BBB’s highest rating,” said Eric Nerhood, Owner of Premier Property Buyers. “These achievements underscore our mission to provide fast, hassle-free home-selling solutions while delivering exceptional results for buyers and the communities we serve.”Homeowners looking to sell quickly for cash—without repairs, fees, or showings—are invited to contact Premier Property Buyers for a no-obligation fair cash offer.About Premier Property BuyersPremier Property Buyers is a premier cash home buying company operating throughout Southern California, including San Diego and Long Beach. Specializing in fast, as-is purchases, the company helps homeowners avoid the stress of traditional sales while revitalizing properties through expert renovations. With a proven track record and an A+ BBB rating, Premier Property Buyers is committed to integrity, speed, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.premierpropertybuyers.com Media Contact:Eric NerhoodOwner, Premier Property BuyersPhone: 949-356-6763Email: eric@premierpropertybuyers.comWebsite: www.premierpropertybuyers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.