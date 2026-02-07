Commissioner Miller Urges Texans to Practice Food Safety on Super Bowl Sunday

As millions of Texans gather with friends and family to watch this year’s Super Bowl, many will enjoy snacks, delivery, or takeout served throughout the game. To help keep those celebrations safe, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is reminding Texans to follow simple, common-sense food safety practices to prevent foodborne illness on game day.

“During this American tradition, it can be easy to lose track of how long food has been sitting out without heat or refrigeration,” Commissioner Miller said. “Keeping food at safe temperatures and serving it promptly are some of the simplest ways to safeguard our families, friends, and guests from foodborne illness.”

Popular Super Bowl foods such as queso, deviled eggs, chili, and chicken wings should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. When perishable food is left out too long without proper temperature control, bacteria can multiply quickly and cause foodborne illness. To stay safe, food temperatures must be kept out of the Danger Zone—temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees F).

“Texans shouldn’t let foodborne illness spoil their Super Bowl Sunday, Commissioner Miller said. “A few basic precautions can help everyone enjoy the game without risking their health.”

Commissioner Miller would like to share these helpful food safety tips from the USDA: Click Here

