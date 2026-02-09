Texas Slim Announces the Acquisition of Beef.com in a Dual Announcement Marking a Transformational Moment for Food Security and Global Beef Infrastructure

What we’re building in El Salvador starts with cattle genetics and ends with global food sovereignty. Beef.com gives this mission a permanent digital backbone the world has never had.” — Texas Slim, Beef.com + Beef Initiative

CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Salvador has taken a significant step toward modernizing and strengthening its national cattle sector through the launch of Phase One of a new cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) and The Beef Initiative , a U.S.-based organization focused on cattle genetics, rancher independence, and food sovereignty.The announcement coincides with a second major development: Texas Slim, founder of The Beef Initiative, has formally acquired Beef.com , one of the most powerful and category-defining digital assets in global food and agriculture—positioning El Salvador at the forefront of a new international framework for food stability, transparency, and sovereign agricultural infrastructure.Phase One: Establishing the Gold Standard of Cattle Genetics for El SalvadorThe cooperation agreement was signed during Bitcoin Histórico by Vice Minister Óscar Domínguez and Texas Slim, founder of The Beef Initiative, reflecting a shared vision to rebuild El Salvador’s beef industry from the ground up—beginning with genetics.Phase One of the initiative focuses on heritage cattle genetics transfer, the foundation of long-term food stability and agricultural resilience.Texas Slim formally notified the Ministry of Agriculture this week that his team is prepared to proceed immediately.“Following the meetings concluded this past week, my team has reported back that we are ready to proceed with Phase I of our cooperation agreement,” wrote Slim in a letter to the Minister of Agriculture. “We are in the final stages of selection and coordination, including transportation planning. Once authorization is provided, we can initiate transport within a 30-day window, targeting delivery early to mid-spring.”All transportation and movement will comply with USDA standards, Beef Initiative protocols, and all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.“Our goal is simple but profound,” said Slim. “When you build food security based on cattle, you start with soil genetics and cow genetics. Today we are here to begin a heritage cattle program for El Salvador that starts small, scales responsibly, and delivers lasting benefits directly to Salvadoran families.”The Salvadoran government anticipates this program will:* Increase national beef productivity* Improve long-term land stewardship* Position El Salvador as a regional reference for high-quality cattle genetics* Strengthen long-term food self-sufficiency and sovereigntyA Shared Vision Rooted in Decentralization and Food SovereigntyTexas Slim emphasized that decentralizing ranching operations is essential to restoring control over the food supply.“Decentralized ranching regenerates land, empowers families, and restores integrity to the food chain,” Slim said. “This is not about exporting control—it’s about rebuilding local capability with global best practices.”The program is designed as a long-term national initiative, with Phase One serving as the genetic and operational foundation for broader expansion across El Salvador.SECTION TWO: TEXAS SLIM ACQUIRES BEEF.COM - GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MEETS LOCAL FOOD SECURITYIn a separate but deeply connected announcement, Texas Slim confirmed that he and his affiliated organizations, including The Beef Initiative, have successfully acquired Beef.com, permanently transitioning it into long-term digital infrastructure for the global beef industry.“Beef.com is the foundation we never had — and now we do,” said Slim. “It’s the new cattle drive. The old trails were covered up, but the mission hasn’t changed: move clean, local beef from the producer to the people who need it most.”The acquisition represents far more than the transfer of a domain name. It establishes permanent, sovereign digital infrastructure designed to define how beef is trusted, sourced, distributed, and valued globally.Financial terms of the transaction remain confidential.What Beef.com Means for El SalvadorWith the integration of Beef.com into The Beef Initiative’s mission, El Salvador becomes an early participant in a global digital and agricultural framework focused on:* Food transparency and traceability* Rancher independence and fair economics* National and regional food security* Direct producer-to-consumer systemsBeef.com will serve as a global reference point—connecting local producers to international standards, best practices, education, and market visibility while preserving sovereignty at the local level.A Long-Term Vision for Global Beef InfrastructureInternal valuation models conservatively estimate Beef.com’s current value at approximately $25 million, with leadership projecting it could evolve into a billion-dollar digital infrastructure asset within three years, driven by:* Network effects* Direct-to-consumer commerce* Institutional adoption* Trust-based food systems* Ownership of category-defining digital real estateThis value creation is rooted not in speculation, but in foundational infrastructure ownership.Technology, Sovereign AI, and the Future of RanchingBeef.com will support sovereign, rancher-controlled technology, including localized AI tools designed to operate at the edge—on ranch-owned systems—ensuring producers retain ownership of their data and decisions.“The future of beef is not centralized technology imposed on producers,” Slim said. “It is rancher-controlled technology that reinforces independence, trust, and self-reliance.”Transaction AdvisoryThe acquisition of Beef.com was brokered by Fred Mercaldo, Founder and CEO of OmniWorldMedia.com, following a 16-month global search involving stakeholders across the Americas, the Middle East, and emerging beef-producing nations.“Our conclusion was unanimous,” said Mercaldo. “Beef.com represents foundational infrastructure for the global beef industry. Texas Slim is the right steward for this moment.”Media & Partnership Inquiries📩 TexasSlim@Beef.com📩 Ruffshot@Beef.com

Legal Disclaimer:

