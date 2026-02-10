Celebrity Hairstylists Ted Gibson and Jason Backe Announce Convergence Beauty Wellness Science Summit in May 2026

Ted Gibson and Jason Backe. Photo: Roberto Ligresti

The two-day event unites beauty professionals and consumers around wellness, science and the future of the industry, held in Palm Springs, California.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty industry leaders Ted Gibson and Jason Backe announce the launch of Convergence Beauty Wellness Science Summit, a new two-day educational and community experience designed to bring beauty professionals and consumers together, taking place May 3-4, 2026, in Palm Springs, California.

As a hairstylist to the stars, Gibson’s client roster includes Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Sandra Oh, and he is also known for past roles as the resident hair expert on TLC’s “What Not to Wear” and starring with Backe in the Paramount+ series “Blowing LA.” Backe’s roster of celebrity clientele includes Tessa Thompson, Renée Zellweger and Priyanka Chopra, and he is also an award-winning hair colorist and past educator for global beauty brands.

Convergence reflects a shift in the beauty industry where professional and consumer beauty are no longer separate conversations. “For a long time, beauty lived in divided worlds,” says Gibson. “There was professional beauty behind the chair and consumer beauty at home. Somewhere along the way, those lines began to blur, not because standards changed, but because curiosity did. Consumers are more educated and invested in their health, and professionals are being called to evolve into leaders in wellness and science. Convergence was created to honor that moment.”

Attendees will experience a mix of technical education, panel discussions and speakers that support professional and personal growth and well-being, exploring topics like ingredient literacy, mycology, longevity science and more, in addition to retail shopping with insider pricing. Consumer sessions include educational demonstrations in skin and hair care, while professional sessions focus on mastering skills in hair cutting, hair dressing and business strategy and logistics. Community is a central focus of the summit, shaped by Gibson and Backe’s decades of experience attending and leading global beauty events.

“This is about professionals and consumers growing together,” says Backe. “People are paying closer attention to ingredient lists, environmental impact and how beauty fits into their overall wellness. Convergence gives the industry a place to talk about that honestly and intelligently.”

Day one of the programming will bring professionals and consumers together in a communal atmosphere blending education with celebration. The evening will feature a runway fashion show performance titled “Beauty in Motion” highlighting beauty as a living art form. Day two will focus on professional-specific education, offering deeper technical and business sessions for salon and spa owners, service providers, educators and industry leaders.

Vish joins as a key sponsor, showcasing their innovative solution for modern stylists and salons seeking seamless color management. Their Bluetooth-enabled app pairs with a smart scale to deliver formula tracking, inventory management, color profit intelligence and seamless integration with top point-of-sale systems to provide real-time data-driven insights.

Additional partners include: Hubnox, a ticketing platform built for the beauty industry; Phorest, a salon software company focused on client experience and business growth; Phenix Salon Suites, a franchise for health, wellness and beauty professionals; Balanced Beauty Pro, a science-backed movement system created for beauty professionals; Ergo Styling Tools, creators of ergonomic professional styling tools; and Keune Haircosmetics, a professional hair care brand with a focus on sustainability.

The Convergence Beauty Wellness Science Summit will take place May 3-4, 2026, at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California. Ticket prices are: $199 (consumers), $399 (professionals) and $499 (VIP). For additional information, visit tedgibson.com or follow on Instagram @tedgibson and @convergencebws, X @tedgibson, TikTok @tedgibson and YouTube @tedgibsonBWS.

About the Founders

Ted Gibson and Jason Backe are beauty entrepreneurs, educators, salon owners and celebrity stylists with decades of experience shaping the industry. From red carpet and runway to product development and hair care lines at Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora and Target, they’ve built a career blending creativity and innovation. Their work has been featured in major publications like Vogue, Allure and The New York Times. They launched Ted Gibson Beauty Wellness Science and their flagship superfood daily supplement product, Ascension, in 2025.

