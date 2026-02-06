Lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue to be closed overnight for traffic signal improvements

Main, News Posted on Feb 6, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying road users that lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) at the intersection with Kamehemeha Avenue will be closed overnight from Friday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 14.

The northbound right lane adjacent to Walgreens and Bank of Hawaiʻi will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. This will allow for electricians to conduct improvements on the traffic signals. The signals may be blacked out or in flash mode during the work. Traffic controllers will assist motorists.

All turning movements will be allowed.

Work may continue from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 28 if the project cannot be completed this coming week.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

