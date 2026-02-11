Grand Madison Acupuncture Reports Increased Interest in Facial Acupuncture as Treatment Gains Mainstream Attention

East Asian medicine technique draws growing interest amid shift toward non-invasive skincare options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facial acupuncture , an East Asian medicine technique dating back centuries, is drawing increased attention from consumers seeking alternatives to conventional cosmetic procedures. Grand Madison Acupuncture, a Midtown Manhattan wellness clinic, is among the New York City practices reporting a rise in inquiries about the treatment.The trend follows recent media attention from publications including The New York Times and Net-a-Porter's PORTER magazine, which have explored cosmetic acupuncture as part of broader reporting on non-invasive skincare. PORTER recently reported that figures such as Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham, and Kim Kardashian have reportedly incorporated the treatment into their routines, while designer Norma Kamali has spoken publicly about her long-term use of the practice.Facial acupuncture involves the insertion of fine needles into specific points on the face and body. The technique is rooted in East Asian medicine principles and aims to support circulation, collagen production, and lymphatic function. A 2015 study has examined the treatment's effects, documenting improvements in nasolabial folds and eye wrinkles following treatment."The approach is based on treating the whole person," explains Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, the founding clinic director of Grand Madison Acupuncture. "By addressing energy flow or Qi, circulation, and internal balance, acupuncture supports the body's own ability to rejuvenate and restore itself. When everything is in balance internally, beauty naturally follows on the outside."Grand Madison Acupuncture's facial acupuncture in NYC combines cosmetic facial acupuncture with complementary techniques from East Asian medicine, including Gua Sha and cupping. The clinic also provides microneedling with red light therapy as a separate service. Both treatments include body acupuncture points to address internal factors that may affect skin health.As interest in non-invasive skincare options continues to grow, facial acupuncture has emerged as one of several East Asian medicine techniques gaining visibility in mainstream wellness conversations.For more information about facial acupuncture in NYC, visit grandmadisonacupuncture.com About Grand Madison AcupunctureGrand Madison Acupuncture is a holistic wellness center located in Midtown Manhattan, steps from Bryant Park and Grand Central Station. Founded by Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, L.Ac., the clinic specializes in acupuncture, cosmetic facial acupuncture, microneedling, cupping, Gua Sha, herbal medicine, and electroacupuncture. Dr. Lee and her team take a whole-person approach rooted in East Asian medicine, treating the underlying causes of health concerns. The clinic serves patients seeking natural, non-invasive care for pain management, skin rejuvenation, fertility support, and overall wellness.

