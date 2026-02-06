T&R Recovery Group Celebrates Key Staff Promotions Across Facilities

Promotions at Sabino, Origins, Cypress and T&R reflect T&R Recovery’s dedication to compassionate care and strong leadership development.

TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T&R Recovery Group, a leading provider of trauma, addiction, and mental health treatment, is proud to announce a series of staff promotions across its facilities, reflecting the organization’s commitment to trust, safety, and compassionate care.“At the heart of T&R Recovery is our dedicated and compassionate staff,” said Roy M. Serpa, Chief Executive Officer of T&R Recovery Group. “Recognizing and promoting talented team members ensures that we continue to uphold our mission of building programs rooted in trust and safety, where hope and healing can flourish for our residents.”The following leadership promotions highlight the breadth of talent across T&R Recovery’s network:• Shara Turner has been promoted to Executive Director at Sabino Recovery , bringing her extensive experience and commitment to clinical excellence to the facility’s leadership.• Erik Jokinen has been named Executive Director of Admissions for T&R Recovery Group, where he will oversee intake processes and ensure residents have seamless access to care.• Jaimee Gooley has been promoted to Director of Clinical Outreach at Sabino Recovery, strengthening the facility’s connections to community partners and expanding access to evidence-based programs.• Bob Letke has been named Executive Director at Origins Texas Recovery , leading the facility with a focus on compassionate, resident-centered care.• Blake Buckner has been promoted to Nurse Manager at Cypress Lake Recovery , bringing strong clinical experience and a steady leadership presence to the nursing team.“These promotions are a reflection of our core values—accountability to ourselves, our community, and our mission,” added Thomas Isbell, Co-Founder and President of T&R Recovery Group. “Investing in our team ensures that every resident experiences the highest standard of care, no matter which facility they attend.”T&R Recovery Group operates a network of detox, residential, and outpatient trauma, mental health, and addiction treatment centers, offering both in-person and virtual programs. Each center emphasizes evidence-based care, tailored support, and a community-centered approach to recovery. As the organization looks to expand its footprint, these leadership appointments ensure that new and existing facilities continue to uphold T&R Recovery’s commitment to excellence.

