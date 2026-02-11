NYC eye surgeon performs Eye Jewelry implant + Eye Tattoo

Prior patient "Lucy" who had "eye jewelry" by Dr. Chynn

This Valentine’s Day, Dr Chynn of Park Avenue LASEK will choose the first person in the world to get the first combination eye jewelry + eye tattoo

Eye tattoos & eye jewelry are extremely safe procedures with almost no chance of vision loss because they're "extra-ocular." This is the first time these two unusual procedures will be combined.” — Dr. Emil Chynn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Emil Chynn of Park Avenue LASEK is one of the only eye surgeons in the US performing "eye jewelry ." In this procedure, Dr. Chynn implants a thin piece of sterile platinum underneath the clear skin covering the eye, and over the white part of the eye. He was featured on the Discovery Channel for this unique procedure.For the Valentine's Day special, Dr. Chynn will use a platinum implant in the shape of a heart. The implants are imported from Holland and are specially made for this application (the procedure originated in the Netherlands). They are made of metal so can be sterilized in an autoclave, and are curved to conform to the eyeball, with smooth edges.But because platinum is silver-colored, it does not stand out against the white part of the eye (sclera). So for Valentine's Day, Dr. Chynn is combining "eye jewelry" with another procedure--Corneal Tattoo.In a corneal tattoo, Emil Chynn, MD, uses a special tattoo machine with special small needles to insert dye of any color into the cornea (clear part of the eye) or sclera. Usually, the purpose of this is to hide flaws caused by trauma. For example, if a part of the iris is missing due to injury or a hereditary condition called aniridia, Dr. E. Chynn can tattoo a brown spot onto your cornea above the missing iris, so the eye looks normal & you don’t suffer from night glare.Chynn’s assistant is Dr Dovzhuk, an MD PhD from Ukraine who’s also an artist, can blend the tattoo ink to match your eye color. Park Avenue LASEK orders special ink that’s been centrifuged to eliminate large particles. And they use the smallest tattoo needles available, for exquisite controlDr. Chynn learned this technique after finishing his MD from Columbia & his residency at Harvard during his Fellowship in Cornea Transplantation & LASIK at Emory under Doyle Stulting, MD, PhD, Past President of the American Academy of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (ASCRS)For the combined procedure, Emil Chynn, MD, will first tattoo a red or pink “surround” on the sclera, on top of which he’ll implant a platinum heart. “That way the flashy silver will really stand out,” says ChynnThe price of the procedure will be $20,000. But only influencers, rap stars, or celebrities need apply. “I’ve owned a Ferrari, then a Lamborghini & then a McLaren,” says Chynn. “For special edition models, only people who can “promote the brand” can buy them. It’s the same here. I need a patient who can “spread the word” that Park Avenue LASEK offers treatments available nowhere else—like the surgical correction of amblyopia or lazy eyes, nystagmus, LASEK for patients with thin corneas or extreme prescriptions who can’t get LASIK, and patients with keratoconus who want to see better.How safe are these procedures? “Scleral/corneal tattoos & eye jewelry are extra-ocular procedures, so the chance of vision loss is almost zero,” Dr Chynn explains. “The most common side effect is minor irritation for a few days, which is relieved with liquid ibuprofen eye drops.”Dr Chynn has been featured on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, the New York Times & Wall Street Journal. He lasered his own eye in 2021 to show that the non-cutting LASEK is so safe that it's possible to do that.Interested parties should contact his office to schedule an appointment for an eye examination to determine whether they are an appropriate candidate for one or both of these procedures. Patients cannot have a history of glaucoma because a topical steroid drop will be administered to prevent postoperative inflammation, and topical steroids are known to exacerbate glaucoma.

