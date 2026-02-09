Ibexlabs Announces Appointment of Sriram Gosala as Chief Executive Officer

Sriram Gosala, CEO, Ibexlabs

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective immediately, Ibexlabs , a leading cloud, data, and AI consulting and managed services firm announces the appointment of Sriram Gosala as its Chief Executive Officer.Sriram brings more than two decades of leadership experience across technology services, data, analytics, cloud native platforms, and AI-driven transformations. He has successfully built and scaled global services organizations, led large-scale digital and cloud modernization programs, and partnered closely with Fortune 500 enterprises across banking, healthcare, insurance, and technology sectors. His track record includes driving profitable growth, building high-performing global teams, and aligning technology strategy with measurable business outcomes.Sriram Gosala, CEO, Ibexlabs said, “I am honored to join Ibexlabs at such a pivotal moment in its journey. Ibexlabs has built a strong foundation with deep cloud, data, and AI capabilities and a culture rooted in customer success and execution excellence. My focus will be on scaling the business responsibly, investing in our people, strengthening our partnerships, and helping our clients realize measurable business value through secure, modern, and AI-driven cloud solutions. I look forward to working closely with Sridhar, President & Chairman of Ibexlabs, and the entire Ibexlabs team as we accelerate growth and innovation together.”In addition to strong operational and financial acumen, Sriram shares Ibexlabs' values—customer-first thinking, execution excellence, and a strong people-centric attitude. His strategic mindset, operational rigor, and deep industry relationships position him well to lead Ibexlabs through its next phase of accelerated growth and innovation.Sridhar Adusumilli, President & Chairman of Ibexlabs added, “I am confident that under Sriram’s leadership, Ibexlabs will continue to strengthen its market position, expand its capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners. I look forward to working closely with him and supporting the leadership team as we execute on our ambitious vision.”About IbexlabsIbexlabs is a leading cloud, data, and AI consulting and managed services firm specializing in secure, compliant, and scalable cloud solutions. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Ibexlabs is trusted by SMBs and high-growth enterprises alike for cloud advisory, deployment, modernization and AI, managed cloud operations and security services.

