His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane Officially Coronated Dr. Ruben Maurice West (United States) as King

His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane presides over the coronation ceremony as Dr. Ruben M. West is crowned a King His Royal Highness, Dr. Ruben M West appointed King in the Kham Royal Kingdom — South Africa Dr. Ruben M West is anointed in traditional fashion during his King coronation ceremony at the Royal Palace, Kham Royal Kingdom — South Africa His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane hands newly coronated King Dr. Ruben M. West his staff. Observing the coronation is King Samuel Maxegane Nkuna, King Rapitsi Unique Mohaleamalla, King Paseka Mzizi, and King Mbangiseni William Makhushu. All were instrumental in the final decision.

Dr. Ruben Maurice West of the United States was officially coronated as a King in the Kham Royal Kingdom located in South Africa

HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West is ready on day one to make a positive impact in the Kham Royal Kingdom and beyond. The Kingdom gained a true leader today.” — Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian Diplomat

KHAM ROYAL KINGDOM , JOHANESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane today announced and presided over the official coronation of Dr. Ruben Maurice West of the United States as a King, held at the Royal Palace of the Kham Royal Kingdom in South Africa.The coronation ceremony convened royal leadership, dignitaries, community stakeholders, and international guests to witness a significant milestone honoring cultural heritage, leadership, and service. The installation recognized Dr. West’s commitment to principled leadership and international collaboration, reflecting a shared vision of unity, dignity, and community advancement.“Coronation is not only an honor, but it is also a responsibility,” said His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane. “Today we recognized a leader whose service and values align with the spirit of our Kingdom and our commitment to building stronger communities through respect and purpose.”Dr. West was installed in accordance with royal tradition and protocol, marking an ongoing partnership grounded in mutual respect, cultural stewardship, and community-centered leadership.“I receive this coronation with humility and deep gratitude,” said Dr. Ruben Maurice West. “I am committed to honoring His Royal Highness, the Kham Royal Kingdom, and the people this role represents through faithful service, cultural respect, and meaningful work that strengthens lives and communities.”Four other kings were instrumental in the final decision to crown Dr. Ruben M. West. They included King Samuel Maxegane Nkuna, King Rapitsi Unique Mohaleamalla, King Paseka Mzizi, and King Mbangiseni William Makhushu.Ceremony DetailsWhat: Official Coronation of Dr. Ruben Maurice West (United States) as a KingDate: February 6, 2026Location: Royal Palace, Kham Royal Kingdom — South AfricaPresiding Royal Head: His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack LekitlaneMedia & Official Record - Select photos and official statements from today’s ceremony may be made available upon request, subject to royal protocol and release approvals.About His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane - His Royal Highness King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane is the Royal Head of the Kham Royal Kingdom and provides leadership centered on cultural stewardship, community unity, and development-focused engagement. His Excellency King Tikoe, stands as a divinely appointed custodian of the San people, one of the most ancient indigenous populations on Earth. The San are globally recognized as among the earliest descendants of modern humanity, with genetic, archaeological, and oral-historical evidence affirming their role in the earliest dispersal of human life across the planet.About the Kham Royal Kingdom - The Kham Royal Kingdom is a traditional kingdom in South Africa committed to preserving cultural heritage while advancing initiatives that uplift communities, promote dignity, and foster collaboration among people and institutions.About King Dr. Ruben Maurice West : King Dr. Ruben Maurice West is a U.S.-Based leader engaged in global relationship-building and community impact work. He is recognized for advancing leadership development and service-minded initiatives that strengthen communities and inspire constructive change.Ambassador West is a trained humanitarian diplomat who studied at the International College of Peace Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, where he gained valuable expertise in humanitarian work. He has received numerous recognitions for his work. For his philanthropic efforts in the country, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, recently presented him with the National Heroes Award. He is the founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute

Dr. Ruben M. West coronated as King at the Royal Palace, Kham Royal Kingdom — South Africa

