B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner of OTC Markets Group Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is serving as the Official Marketing Partner for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference , hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. The event will take place February 10–12, 2026.The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference connects publicly traded mining and materials companies with a global audience of individual and institutional investors. Participating companies deliver live, online corporate presentations followed by interactive Q&A sessions and the opportunity for investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the VIC platform.The conference features companies operating across the precious metals, copper, battery materials, and critical minerals value chain, reflecting growing investor interest in strategic resources that support global electrification, infrastructure development, and industrial demand.“The metals and mining sector continues to attract investor attention as global demand for precious metals and critical battery materials accelerates,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “Virtual Investor Conferences provides these companies with a direct and efficient way to engage investors worldwide, complementing in-person events and expanding access for both issuers and investors. We’re proud to support a platform that connects emerging and established mining companies with the investment community.”As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital supports issuer outreach around the conference by publishing digital profiles of presenting companies ahead of the event. These profiles are intended to help investors review company backgrounds prior to attending live sessions and scheduling meetings through the platform.Profiles for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available here: https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-vic-metals-mining-virtual-investor-conference Registration is open at: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/147319/february-10-12-2026-precious-metals-critical-minerals-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0226PreciousMetalsCriticalMineralsVIC About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Conferences:About Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. The platform delivers investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:John ViglottiSenior Vice President, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group Inc.212.220.2221 (Office)JohnV@otcmarkets.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Media

