Cashmere Appoints Former Elsevier and Perlego Executive Sue Hodgson as VP of Strategic Partnerships

Publishing executive brings diverse academic and content-acquisition leadership to bridge the gap between global publishers and the AI economy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cashmere https://cashmere.io/ ), the premium data infrastructure layer for the AI economy, today announced the appointment of Sue Hodgson as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. She will lead Cashmere’s global efforts to integrate premium publishers into its licensing ecosystem, ensuring high-fidelity data is accessible and monetizable for the next generation of AI applications.Hodgson joins Cashmere with an elite track record in the academic and professional publishing sectors. Her career includes director and executive roles at Elsevier and Thieme Group, and most recently, as VP of Content at Perlego, where she oversaw relationships with more than 5,000 publishers, making her one of the industry's most respected experts in content acquisition and digital growth."Sue is visionary, determined, and has an incredible track record of success in the publishing industry," said Jonathan Munk, Co-Founder & CEO of Cashmere. "Her deep roots, principles, and approach are exactly what Cashmere needs as we build the future of publishing with our partners. We're honored to have her on the team."Since joining, Hodgson has already fundamentally shifted Cashmere’s reach, leveraging her deep experience as a publisher, editor, and managing director to align the platform’s "plumbing" with the specific needs of academic and trade giants. Her leadership ensures that partners can transition their archives into "AI-ready" assets with unprecedented speed."I’m passionate about driving growth in publishing through new channels, models and technology partnerships" said Hodgson. "I joined Cashmere because they are the first to provide a technical solution that doesn't just protect publishers from the AI shift, but actively empowers them to lead it. We are making it possible for centuries of research to be monetized and protected with full control, and at scale."About CashmereCashmere is the infrastructure layer connecting premium publishers to the AI economy through secure data licensing and monetization. By transforming traditional archives into high-fidelity, AI-ready feeds, Cashmere empowers publishers to unlock new revenue streams while maintaining full control over their intellectual property.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.