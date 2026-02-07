Neuronest Explore Launches Inclusive Digital Platform Supporting Neurodivergent Children and Adolescents

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuronest Explore, a new digital wellbeing and learning platform, has launched with a focus on supporting neurodivergent children and adolescents through immersive, evidence-informed, and accessibility-first digital experiences.Designed to support young people with ADHD, autism, anxiety, and related neurodevelopmental differences, Neuronest Explore provides calming, interactive environments that promote emotional regulation, focus, confidence, and self-paced learning. The platform is also intended to support parents, educators, and allied health professionals as a complementary tool alongside existing educational and therapeutic supports.Neuronest Explore was developed using insights from psychology, adolescent neurodevelopment research, and lived experience, with a deliberate shift away from deficit-based models. Instead, the platform focuses on strengths, adaptability, and user-controlled pacing.“Neurodivergent children are often expected to adapt to systems that were never designed for them,” said Shane Ohann, founder of Neuronest Explore. “Neuronest Explore aims to reverse that approach by creating digital spaces that feel safe, supportive, and empowering rather than overwhelming.”The platform incorporates structured activities and guided experiences designed to accommodate a wide range of sensory and cognitive profiles. Early feedback from families and educators in Australia and North America highlights the platform’s calming design, inclusive user experience, and potential to support emotional regulation and engagement in both home and educational settings.Neuronest Explore is currently focused on:• Emotional regulation and calming digital experiences• Attention, focus, and engagement support• Inclusive and sensory-aware design• Flexible use across home, education, and therapeutic contextsFuture updates will expand adaptive pathways, accessibility options, and age-specific content to better support diverse developmental needs.Neuronest Explore is now available online, with pilot programs and partnership opportunities planned across Australia, Canada, and the United States.For more information, visit https://neuronestexplore.com About Neuronest ExploreNeuronest Explore is an inclusive digital platform designed to support neurodivergent children and adolescents through immersive, accessible, and evidence-informed experiences. Built with a strengths-based approach, Neuronest Explore aims to create supportive digital environments that complement education, therapy, and family life.Media ContactShane OhannFounder, Neuronest ExploreContact: support@neuronest.co.site

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.