Commissioner Miller Hails FDA's Emergency Order for OTC Injectable to Battle New World Screwworm

Today, Commissioner Sid Miller issued a statement of support for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Ivomec (ivermectin) injectable solution against New World screwworm (NWS). 

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for an over-the-counter injectable to prevent New World screwworm is a vital win for Texas agriculture. It arms ranchers with direct access to essential tools, empowering those on the front lines—especially in our high-risk border zones—to defend their herds daily.

Thanks to President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy, and the FDA, Texas producers now wield an important weapon needed to build an ironclad defense at the border and statewide. This bold step will help stop screwworm cold, uphold animal welfare, and shield America's beef supply.

Texas leads the charge against this scourge. When our cattle and way of life are at stake, we don't wait—we strike."

Read the full FDA release on Ivomec here.

Commissioner Miller Hails FDA's Emergency Order for OTC Injectable to Battle New World Screwworm

