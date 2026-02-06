As fans across the nation gear up for Super Bowl LX, a perennial staple of game day gatherings, chicken wings, is capturing attention not just for its popularity but for its surprisingly lower cost. According to a recent Texas A&M report, although demand for wings soars each year around America’s biggest sporting event, with an estimated 1.48 billion wings expected to be consumed during this year’s game, wholesale prices for this once undervalued cut have declined significantly compared to previous Super Bowls.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller:

“In Texas, game day, backyard tailgates, and family gatherings are as much a part of our culture as the Lone Star itself. Grocery affordability is an ongoing crisis thanks to the Biden Administration’s economic policies. So, it’s welcome news that chicken wing prices are down compared to last year, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Wholesale wing prices have dropped from last year, giving hardworking Texas families some welcome relief at the grocery store, and we have President Trump to thank for it. His unwavering support for Texas farmers and ranchers and his common-sense approach to regulations have enabled higher production on farms and lower prices at the supermarket.

These lower prices show us the positive impact of sensible federal economic and regulatory policies. President Trump has taken a position of strength, and that sends a message here at home and around the world. Policies that promote fair competition, reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens, and support domestic production help keep costs in check for both producers and consumers.