CHITA Living Announces Official Expansion Into the Canadian Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA Living , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce it will officially enter the Canadian market in Q1 2026. This expansion is not a single-market test but a key milestone in the brand’s long-term North American growth strategy.After years of development in the U.S., CHITA has built strong brand recognition around its modern design, functionality and sustainability, earning coverage from leading lifestyle and home media outlets. Its launch into Canada marks CHITA’s evolution from a successful U.S. brand to a more complete North American lifestyle brand.“Entering Canada is about building long-term, trusted relationships with local consumers,” says CHITA’s CEO, Steve. “The goal is not short-term sales but becoming part of everyday North American family life. Furniture should be a long-term companion through different life stages, not a disposable purchase.”Through this expansion, Canadian customers can now choose from an array of products online. Some best-selling products available to Canadian consumers include the Vinca Nursery Recliner ( https://bit.ly/4qlShLR ), the Ohana Zero Gravity Modular Reclining Sofa ( https://bit.ly/4tlozcC ), the Kenna Modular 4 Seat Sofa-Chaise Sectional ( https://bit.ly/4r5oYhV ) and more.CHITA continues to focus on contemporary households by offering modern design, functionality and sustainability. Designed for real family life, CHITA Living creates furniture that customers can feel confident choosing, built for long-term use and easy, everyday living. Each piece reflects CHITA’s commitment to quality, care and the art of living beautifully. The products currently available in the Canadian market have been thoughtfully selected to align with local household structures, living patterns and lifestyle values.“Our mission has always been to make comfort accessible without compromise,” says Steve. “Through this expansion, we’re excited to now offer Canadian customers the opportunity to create spaces that feel warm, welcoming, and truly their own.”As CHITA continues to expand its product selection in the Canadian market, the brand remains committed to designing furniture that supports modern living and grows with families for years to come.All products available to the Canadian market can be found here.About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

